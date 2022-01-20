The Temple Daily Telegram’s annual Day for Women event, which features shopping for all ages, door prizes, health and beauty vendors, and a special guest speaker, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s guest speaker will be Candace Cartwright, founder of Foster Love Bell County. Foster Love works tirelessly to raise awareness and mobilize the community to care for those in the child welfare system.
Tickets for the event are available online at centraltexastickets.com and cost $10 for general admission, $25 for luncheon tickets, and $35 for VIP tickets. In addition to lunch and admission to the vendor area, VIP tickets also include a VIP bag, personal journal, VIP lanyard, and entry to win the VIP door prize.
“We are hosting over 50 locally owned vendors,” said event coordinator Lauren Ballard. “Each year, the event draws an average of 500 attendees who look forward to shopping with the many local businesses. You never really know who, or what, you’ll see, and that’s the fun of it.”