The National Naval Aviation Museum and Naval Aviation Museum Foundation are searching for students with a passion for recognizing patriotism to enter in its SALUTE Art and Essay Contest.
“To participate, each student must submit artwork or an essay that recognizes the sacrifice, service and commitment of our service members and their families for a chance to have their artwork displayed in the museum,” Malerie Cates, a spokeswoman for the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, said in a news release.
Although all public, private and homeschool kindergarten through 12th grade students across the nation are invited to participate, only students enrolled in sixth through 12th grade can enter the essay contest.
“We’re excited to see how each student will utilize their creativity and imagination to recognize our nation’s military men and women,” retired Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation’s president and CEO, said.
Artwork must be 11-by-17 inches or smaller and can only be created with pencils, paint, charcoal or makers. Essay submissions must be 200 to 500 words typed using double-spaced lines.
Students must mail submissions to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, 1750 Radford Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32508, or email scanned attachments to dhayden@navalaviationmuseum.org by 11:59 p.m. April 22.
Ribbons — which will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners in each separate grade-level group and category — are expected to be announced by May 6, according to the museum.
“All winning submissions will be displayed at the National Naval Aviation Museum for Military Appreciation Month in May,” Cates said. “First-place winners’ submissions will be displayed in the National Naval Aviation Museum for an entire calendar year. First-place winners will also receive a $100 savings bond and each winner’s teacher will receive a $50 gift card.”
Students can go online at navalaviationmuseum.org/contest/ for details on the contest’s rules and requirements.