BELTON — Services for Jackie B. Jones, 67, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco with Joe Loughlin officiating.
Ms. Jones died Saturday, Aug. 28, at a San Antonio hospital.
She was born May 22, 1954, in Waco to Jack Watson and Gladys Nesmith. She grew up in Dallas, and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. She later attended Dallas Baptist University. She worked for MHMR in Waco, and later Robinson High School and Temple High School in Temple until she retired in 2017. She worked part time for Belton ISD after she retired.
Survivors include a daughter, Heather Self; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belton Education Enrichment Foundation or Coryell County Pet Rescue.