BELTON — Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program helped connect nearly 400 job seekers with 65 employers at the Summer Surge hiring event Wednesday in Belton.
Job seekers began gathering outside the Bell County Expo Center at 9 a.m., an hour before the event started.
They were able to meet with local and national employers from various industries, include manufacturing, health care, government, transportation and more.
Feedback from the employers has been very positive, according to a news release from Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
“According to an employer feedback form, many employers conducted interviews and extended verbal job offers on the spot,” the news release said. “Others said they received a handful of resumes and had scheduled upcoming interviews with candidates. It was important for employers to meet with candidates face-to-face to promote their businesses.”
Louis LeDoux, chief operating officer at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, said “employers had many accolades to share with me regarding how welcome they felt and how well-organized and presented the hiring event was.”
Some employers expressed interest in attending future hiring events organized by Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.