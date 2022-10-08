Services for Betty Jo Ward, 92, of Rogers will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Ward died Friday, Oct. 7, at a Temple living center.
She was born Feb. 15, 1930, in Temple to Cumby and Lucy Tucker Dyess. She lived in the Stringtown community until 1947 when she moved to Rogers. She lived in Rogers for most of the rest of her life. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1946 and graduated from King’s Daughters School of Nursing. She worked as a LVN. She was a member of Dyess Grove Baptist Church. She was involved with Rogers schools and in the Rogers community.
Survivors include two daughters, Ann Brown and Peggy Coleman, both of Temple; a son, Barry Ward of Morganstown, W.Va.; a brother, Ace Dyess of Seguin; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.