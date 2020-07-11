Balloting for the Temple Daily Telegram’s 2020 Readers’ Choice awards is now open. The ballot is on Page C-8 of today’s edition and is available online at tdtnews.com. The deadline to vote for your favorite local businesses is 5 p.m. July 31.
The Readers’ Choice ballot includes 81 business categories. One “Best” and two “One of the Best” awards are presented in each category. The winners will be announced in a special edition published Sept. 23.
“Unlike other publications, there is not a list of ‘nominees’ from which voters select,” Advertising Director Lauren Ballard said, adding that readers write in their favorites. “That means the winning businesses are truly top of mind, the best in a category.”
Voters are required to make a selection in at least 25 categories “in order to prevent stuffing the ballot box for a single firm.”
This is the 20th year for the Telegram’s Readers’ Choice awards. Last year’s survey generated more than 40,000 votes — a record.
Every voter is automatically entered in a random drawing for one of three cash prizes: $50, $30 and $20.