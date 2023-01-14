The city of Temple will celebrate of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday as a Day of Service with a cleanup planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James B. Wilson Park, 1909 Curtis B. Elliott Drive.
“This event is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, build bridges and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a ‘Beloved Community,’ a news release said.
Gloves, trash pickers and buckets will be provided. Volunteers are advised to wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle. Registration not required but volunteer paperwork will need to be filled out on site.
Officer installation
The NAACP’s celebration this year will be both a changing of the guards, with the group installing new officers, as well as a look to the future.
Charles E. Maze, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, will speak at the group’s annual event at 11 a.m. Monday at the church, 417 S. 13th St. Officials said the program would be both empowering and commemorate the life of the noted civil rights leader.
In addition to the speech, Judge Paul Motz of Bell County Court of Law No. 1 will install the new NAACP branch officers and executive committee members.
As part of looking forward, new NAACP president Zoe Grant said, the organization also will plant four new trees and adopt a fifth for four longtime members.
These four members include Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, St. James Lodge No. 71, Victory Missionary Baptist Church and St. James United Methodist Church.
The fifth tree, representing the organization and its growth, will be an existing one at Temple’s MLK Festival Grounds.
“We will be doing that in honor of the growth we are expecting in the community, with the tree representing life and growth,” Grant said.