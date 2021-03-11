Services for Mary Lou Taylor Hobday, 90, of Centerville will be 3 p.m. Saturday in Oenaville Cemetery.
Mrs. Hobday died Thursday, March 4, in Centerville.
She was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Pendleton to Creed Freeman and Grace Lee Southerland Taylor. She graduated from Troy High School in 1949. She married Thomas Harold Hobday on May 20, 1949. She attended Waco Beauty School and received her beautician’s license in 1953. She owned and operated Deb’s Beauty Salon in Temple, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2014.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Miller of Centerville; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Texas, 5508 Highway 290 West, Suite 206, Austin, TX, or WWW.alzfdn.org.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.