A 102-acre tract behind Lake Belton High School in West Temple is inching closer to becoming a residential area.
That planned growth, though, already has drawn the ire of nearby residents who want their neighborhood — located in one of the city’s major growth corridors and inside the booming Belton Independent School District — to stay small and quiet.
The Temple City Council, in a recent unanimous decision, rezoned the land — which is west of the western part of Orion Drive — to a single-family district. Previously, it was an agricultural zone.
Keila Land Development owns the property. The City Council annexed it in July.
“This is proposed for single-family development — which would essentially be an extension of the Groves at Lakewood Ranch development,” Planning Director Brian Chandler
said, pointing out the existing subdivision is directly to the south of the undeveloped land.
Some nearby residents expressed concern over the proposed expansion of the Groves at Lakewood Ranch neighborhood bringing too much traffic to the area.
“I profoundly object to this change if that proposed new neighborhood plans to use the dead-end spur named Smock Mill Lane in Windmill Farms as an entrance or egress to the proposed new neighborhood,” Temple resident William Boggs wrote to the city. “The Windmill Farms neighborhood shouldn’t be made anymore a traffic intersection then it already is from neighboring properties as Orion Drive is already a driveway for the local school and causes huge traffic problems for the neighborhood.”
Michael Canales, who also lives near the tract, opposes the rezoning.
“One of the draws to move to this area for us and many others on the west side of (the Groves at Lakewood Ranch’s) Phase 3 was that we were city, but rural at the same time,” Canales said. “More development is causing the loss of this feeling and a reason to leave the area.”
Another nearby resident, Larry Anderson, was blunt about his opposition.
“… (W)e have too much traffic on Orion Drive going out to Highway 317,” he said. “If a traffic light was installed at Orion Drive and 317, then our traffic would flow better.”
Plans already exist to ensure traffic flows properly in this growing area, Chandler said.
“I wanted to point out that Clinite Grove (Boulevard), which already has been constructed to the south through the existing Groves at Lakewood development, is proposed to be extended through this section as well,” Chandler said. “Ultimately with future development, FM 2483 would provide additional connectivity to schools as well as Morgan’s Point (Resort).”
Council member Wendell Williams, who represents West Temple, asked the planning director, “So there is a connecting road in the phase below the one we’re talking about right now — is that right?”
Chandler told Williams he was correct.