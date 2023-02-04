BELTON — Services with military honors for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Robert “J.R.” Hunt Jr., 73, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Interment will be at a later date in the national cemetery in San Antonio.
Mr. Hunt died Sunday, Jan. 29, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 23, 1949 in San Antonio. He served in the Army. He began his career as a combat engineer in Vietnam. He later became a pilot and instructor pilot. The medals he earned include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Meritorious Service Medal, a Purple Heart and five Air Medals. After retiring from the Army, he worked for civil service for 35 years as an instructor pilot, director of the flight simulator branch at Fort Hood and deputy director of aviation operations at Fort Hood. He married Vickie Embry Hunt on July 11, 1981, at in Savannah, Ga.
Survivors include his wife; a son, John Robert Hunt III; four daughters, Suzette Clark, Amber Hunt, Kelly Lester and Jessica Carlson; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Samaritan’s Purse or Feed My Sheep.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.