Hunting season is nearing as Central Texas communities prepare to welcome visitors.
Texas hunting and fishing licenses went on sale Aug. 15 for the 2022-23 season. Current licenses expire at the end of August, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Dove hunting season begins Thursday in Central Texas and continues until Oct. 30, then resumes Dec. 17 to Jan. 15.
“Unless conditions change drastically over the next few weeks, hunting near water will be key for opening day this year,” Owen Fitzsimmons, TPWD dove program leader, said in a news release. “Hunters will likely see larger concentrations of birds at watering holes and food sources than they have in the past due to limited resources. Agriculture production has been hit hard by drought so birds may be more reliant on native foods this September. Look for stands of common sunflower, croton, and other native annual forbs and grasses.”
Hunting for white-tailed deer begins Nov. 5 in the state’s north zone, which includes Bell County and most of Central and North Texas.
Hunters welcome
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is prepared to welcome hunters to town by kicking off the start of deer hunting season at the Annual Hunters Welcome in November.
The welcome event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the H-E-B, 705 S. Key Ave. A barbecue lunch, including a Texas-size sandwich with the fixings, chips, cookie and a drink, is $10.
The first 250 people to stop by get a goodie bag. To pre-order lunches or to coordinate delivery, contact the chamber at 512-556-5172 or email lampasaschamber@sbcglobal.net.
“Whether your local or visiting, it is always a great event to highlight the amazing hospitality Lampasas has to offer while loading up on all your hunting needs at businesses in town,” the Lampasas County chamber said in a news release. “Everything you need to make your hunting experience complete can be found in Lampasas.”
Hunting licenses
Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses to help fund conservation efforts and recreational opportunities across the state, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.
Some of the projects made possible by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas game wardens.
Outdoorsmen and women can purchase a variety of licenses online through the official TPWD website, by phone at 1-800-895-4248 during regular business hours or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state.
Hunting and fishing regulations for the 2022-23 season are available online at outdoorannual.com and on the Outdoor Annual mobile app.
For more information, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/.