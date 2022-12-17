Temple families enjoyed an outing Saturday at a fishing event in Miller Park, braving the 40-degree weather to make memories — and dinner.
“We love the opportunity to engage with families and the community during the off season,” said Miranda Maloy, program coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation, which hosted the event. “We provide snacks and poles. We even waive the license requirement for the event so we open the opportunity for people who haven’t tried fishing to learn something new.”
Maloy said the event gets bigger and better each year, starting off small to the tune of 20 people signing up in the first year to now having more recognition and word of mouth that catches the attention of additional families.
“People really trust us to do this and it shows,” Maloy said.
Temple Parks and Recreation holds two fishing events a year at the park, partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife to bring rainbow trout around the winter holidays and catfish around Father’s Day. Hundreds of fish brought to the park to be caught and sometimes set back loose, all originate from local fisheries.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife stocking report, 1,916 adult rainbow trout that thrive in the winter were added this year, up 400 from last year.
Maloy said hosting the events around Christmas and Father’s Day is no coincidence.
“So many of us have fond memories of fishing with grandpa or dad,” Maloy said. “We really wanted to provide a space and opportunity for families to come together and continue their traditions.”
Fathers and sons had plenty of bonding opportunities during the event.
Jake Brown brought his son and grandfather to the event. Together, the trio managed to catch quite a few rainbow trout purely for sport and memories as they would toss the fish back into the pond each time.
“We did it!” Jack clapped as his father reeled another one in. He watched as his father unhooked the trout and handed it to him to hold. Meanwhile, his grandfather was recording the entire moment.
Off to the side, John Barney and his son Jeffrey hoped to catch some fish for dinner.
Barney is very familiar with fishing, having started at the age of 4. Now, at 64, he’s teaching his son all of his tips and tricks. Barney told the Telegram the trout were likely hiding at the bottom of the pond, making them hard to catch.
He said it takes the trout a little while to get acclimated to new environments. The longer they stay in the pond, the more confident they get to float up top. Until then, it seemed likely he and his son would continue catching sticks to no avail.
“They call it fishing, not catching for a reason,” Barney jokes with his son after he pulls out another stick disguised as a potential fish.
Barney said he’s been fishing at the Temple park for 16 years now and appreciates the camaraderie and competition that comes with fishing with the community.
He is surprised many people buy their fish from supermarkets.
“There’s something special about eating what you caught yourself, I can’t really describe it,” Barney said. “I don’t fish for survival though; I like the peace, quiet and serenity that come with it.”
After an hour, the pair walked away from the pond with a basket of four trout, likely for a meal later.
Maloy said Temple Parks and Recreation has plans to expand the event to be held more times a year and at multiple locations. She says the ponds need to meet strict requirements to house the fish, so it’s a work in progress to make sure local bodies of water can qualify.
“Doing what we can for the community is really the heart and soul of what we do and who we are,” Maloy said. “Allowing families to grow, learn, have fun and get messy together outdoors.”