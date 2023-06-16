Many private schools in Bell County have continued their dedication to providing their students a Christian-based education — a mission that is present at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple, Central Texas Christian School in Temple, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Temple and Providence Preparatory School in Belton.
Last fall, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1019 S. Seventh St., strengthened that commitment when it began a transition to a “Catholic classical education.”
“Classical education will be phased in over several years, as teachers introduce the methods and content into their classrooms,” Renee Morales, St. Mary’s Catholic School’s director development, said.
Although St. Mary’s Catholic School placed an emphasis on deeper faith integration, history and language arts this past year, the transition has plans to target age-appropriate teaching methods and original sources.
“Modern education is almost totally based on textbooks,” Morales said. “(With original sources), students will read original sources, not just interpretations through textbooks. For example, rather than reading about the Declaration of Independence, or the Constitution, they will read and study the actual documents.”
Morales said parents can learn more about what exactly a classical education entails online at bit.ly/3fi2F5V.
Providence Preparatory
In Belton, Providence Preparatory School, 506 N. Main St., has already implemented a classical education approach in its classrooms.
“We approach learning from a sense of wonder,” Providence Preparatory School said in a statement posted to its website. “We are amazed by God’s saving kindness to us, and by his glory that we see in all of life. All staff and board members affirm a view of life that is awe-inspired, historically Christian, and broadly evangelical.”
Holy Trinity
Like their Belton neighbors, Holy Trinity Catholic High School — 6608 W. Adams Ave. in West Temple — strives to form Christian leaders.
“Each student is seen as a gift from God and the future of our Christian community,” Holy Trinity Catholic High School, which gathers for a prayer service or Mass every day of the week, said. “As stewards of these gifts, we feel it is our obligation to provide sound spiritual formation, as well as moral, academic and physical education of the highest quality.”
The school aims to help students grow in their community through their love for Jesus Christ.
“Students are provided with experiences and opportunities that mold their moral make-up,” according to Holy Trinity. “Moral decision making is a major component of school life in general, with most classes and clubs incorporating issues of the day such as poverty, abortion, politics, etc.”
Central Texas Christian
Curriculum at the Central Texas Christian School, meanwhile, follows seven core values: Godly integrity, prayerful decision making, adherence to the authority of God’s word, relationships based on unconditional love, Christ-centered curriculum, academic excellence and Christ-like servanthood.
“The mission of Central Texas Christian School is to educate students with the Transforming Truth of Christ, inspiring academic excellence, Godly character and integrity in life pursuits,” CTCS said on its website. “The programs, courses and instructional strategies are selected and implemented in a way that provides for the attainment of knowledge, wisdom, application and skills, inspiring a desire for even greater discovery.”