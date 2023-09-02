Dalton Rice, former city manager of Morgan’s Point Resort, was increasingly micromanaged by an all-freshman City Council whose members refused to communicate with him, spread misinformation and created “a hostile and toxic environment” for municipal employees, he said in his resignation letter.
Rice, who resigned Aug. 25, will start his new job as city manager of Kerrville on Oct. 2 after he finalized his contract with the Hill Country municipality.
“The past 120 days, particularly the events of the last month, have left me profoundly disappointed,” Rice said in his letter addressed to council members and residents of the Lake Belton city. “Regrettably, the actions — or inaction — of the city council have directly impacted our community and organization, prompting me to resign well before an appropriate transition and my new position’s start date. The council’s micromanagement of the city manager role and refusal to communicate, coupled with their ongoing indecisiveness and the spread of misinformation, has created a hostile and toxic environment that no longer allows me to shield our team from the animosity and distrust aimed towards me.”
Rice, who served two and a half years in Morgans’s Point Resort, said he was disappointed the City Council reduced some municipal staffing when the panel approved a $6.9 million budget.
No severance agreement was made between the City Council and Rice, a city spokeswoman said.
“To ensure the continued success and the strides this community has made over the past three years, I am making this decision now for the betterment of both our team and community,” Rice said. “I want to express my gratitude for the team’s unwavering dedication through these tumultuous times and while this chapter is closing, our shared journey’s impact will remain.”
Rice said that less than 48 hours after he accepted the Kerrville job, it was “evident that the relentless pursuit to see me depart has been steadfast; I commend the persistence.
“While the opportunity with the city of Kerrville signifies a promising new chapter for my family, this decision has been far from easy and straightforward,” he said. “Ultimately, the circumstances have forced me into an untenable position, as highlighted by the council agenda on Aug. 14, 2023, making the departure of my role in Morgan’s Point Resort an unfortunate and inevitable outcome.”
On Aug. 14, the City Council agenda called for a public hearing on the job performance of the city manager, an usual departure from most local governments which conduct evaluations of city managers in private. The agenda called for taking any appropriate action concerning the city manager. That item was tabled after the council discussed the issue with the city attorney.
“Allow me to be unequivocal: I accept partial responsibility for this outcome,” Rice said. “While it is commonplace to scrutinize government entities, we must not overlook our shared humanity — complete with its inherent flaws and errors. One of my personal attributes, often a double-edged sword, is passion. Like many of us, my fervor for our community constitutes both a strength and a vulnerability, at times leading me down unconventional paths. Nevertheless, my commitment to our community has remained unwavering and loyal. I am beyond grateful to share this unwavering commitment and loyalty in Kerrville over the next many years.”
Rice will replace departing City Manager E.A. Hoppe, who has been named an assistant city manager for the North Texas city of Frisco.
City budget
Municipal positions were cut when the council adopted the budget in a 4-0 vote on Aug. 15. No city programs were eliminated.
“Staffing was a major topic of discussion, as the proposed budget included several eliminations and requests for new positions resulting in the same total number of full-time equivalent positions (35),” Esther Weaver, city communications and marketing manager, said. “In the Finance Department, the grants coordinator position was eliminated and a senior accountant position was added to focus on the city’s goal of financial trust and transparency. A vacant position in the Maintenance Department was unfunded, and the Executive Assistant to the City Manager/Assistant City Secretary position was eliminated.”
A proposed public safety office manager position — intended to relieve administrative work for the police department — was not funded.
“Council rejected the public safety office manager position due to their concern that the city is too administrative-heavy,” Weaver said. “They also elected to lower the pay grade of the city secretary position against the recommendation of the city manager due to their belief that the position is not operationally equivalent to other positions in the same pay grade. They also expressed concern that the promotion would constitute a significant pay increase for the employee who has been training for the position for the last year as part of succession planning for our retiring city secretary. The other requested positions were approved, resulting in a total staff of 34 once the senior accountant and fire specialist positions are filled.”
The adopted budget, which maintains a 58 cents per $100 in valuation ad valorem tax rate, includes over $316,000 dedicated to road repairs and maintenance. The budget also supports ongoing and future projects, including potential bonds, capital improvement projects and strategic employee retention efforts.
The City Council spent an unprecedented 11 hours deliberating during budget workshops between Aug. 1-15, Weaver said.
Council contact
Morgan’s Point Resort’s five council members — Mayor pro tem Roxanne Stryker, Dorothy Allyn, James “Jimbo” Snyder, Stephen Bishop and Pat Clune — were elected earlier this year. Their terms expire in 2025, the same year Mayor Dennis Green’s term ends.
Green expressed his gratitude for Rice’s service to the community.
“Dalton’s dedication and passion for our community has been apparent throughout his time as city manager,” Green said in a statement. “While we’re sad to see him leave, we understand and respect his decision. We wish the best for him and his family.”
The Telegram sent emails to Green and five council members seeking interviews, providing a phone number and email to contact an editor. Most said they were too busy for an interview, out of town or that a municipal employee would reach out instead.
Allyn responded by saying a city official would be touch base with the Telegram but offered no comment on the city manager’s accusations.
Bishop responded, “I am a teacher so the daytime is a bit rough for me.” His email is signed “City Counsel Elect.”
Stryker offered to talk at a later date but did not provide a contact number.
Snyder did not return a phone call on Saturday afternoon.
Green and Clune did not respond to Telegram emails.
Weaver said Assistant City Manager Cary Erskine is handling daily operations.