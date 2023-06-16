The Temple area has many options for helping less fortunate residents, including food pantries, a food kitchen, shelters and discount stores. Within the next year, more options will open.
Plans to create transformational communities for the homeless in Temple and Killeen are in full swing, and the Temple facility will be located on Little Flock Road.
The campuses — which could open as soon as this fall — are part of a recommendation by a consultant hired by the two cities to study homelessness and affordable housing on a countywide level.
The consultant’s recommendations, which creates a nonprofit umbrella organization called Arbor of Hope, was approved by Temple and Killeen city councils in early 2023.
The two campuses will be mirror projects — Arbor of Hope West will be in Killeen, Arbor of Hope East in Temple, Glover said.
“They will be partially modeled after similar projects in other Texas cities,” she said.
Both campuses will include shelters for up to 100 people, kitchens and cafeterias, health-care facilities, services for people who suffer from mental health and addiction, places to purchase food, community garden space and facilities to help create job opportunities.
“Eventually, clients will be able to work on campus to raise money,” Glover said. “Similar facilities have stores and services provided by the residents — the work is done by the people who live there. They get paid and learn responsibility.”
Glover said the typical stay at a campus will likely be about 90 days. Options for the Arbor of Hope communities could include green houses and hydroponic systems to grow food for the campuses.
“Our goal is to have a person’s needs met right on campus,” Glover said. “There should be no need to go offsite while they are working on a betterment program.”
According to the National Center on Homelessness & Poverty, nearly 554,000 people in the US are homeless on any given night. More than 300 of those live in Bell County, according to the 2023 Point-in-Time Count conducted earlier this year.
Ideally, the Arbor of Hope communities would be a next step for low-level offenders with addiction or mental health issues who go to Bell County’s new Diversion Center once it opens in late fall or early 2024.
The Diversion Center will provide police officers with a short-term option other than sending the person to an emergency room or to jail.
“The Diversion Center will be a bridge facility,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn. “The idea is to get them on medications if necessary and get them some help before we find a long-term solution.”
According to Glover, the ideal long-term answer is Arbor of Hope campuses where clients can continue to receive treatment and restore order to their lives.
“The Diversion Center will be a safe place for the homeless and addicts to land for about two weeks,” she said. “It’s a place where they can get their medications straight and create a plan for their lives. The new campuses would be places where they could go next. A shelter that is a safe place with services on site.”