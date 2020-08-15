I thought the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (recipient of $4 million in relief money) helping Ninth Avenue to be renamed MLK, then offering $10,000 to keep the Confederate Statue was disgusting, but the Belton City Council showing their asinine action or lack of has topped everything.
COVID-19 is no joke!
I can’t describe my level of disgust when I read the article about Belton Mayor Marion Grayson allowing a barbecue joint to hold a crowded venue (Telegram Aug. 1).
For Grayson to ignore her governing authorities and health professionals is irresponsible, especially with the growing infections and deaths in Texas. Grayson’s business friends making money isn’t more important than the entire Belton community’s safety.
To thumb her nose and utter, “We are not a police state,” is something I’d expect to hear from Antifa. For Belton’s City Council members to sit silently like bumps on a log is just as disgusting.
Mayor Grayson, help keep Belton safe; resign and go find something else to do.
Charles Berry
Belton