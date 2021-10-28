A Temple teenager was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge Wednesday after allegedly taking her mother’s vehicle and sneaking out of the house.
Essence Michelle Countiss, 18, was indicted for unauthorized vehicle use, a state jail felony, Wednesday.
If convicted, Countiss can face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
An arrest affidavit said that Countiss’s mother called the Temple Police Department at about 3:43 p.m. on Aug. 28 to report that her daughter took her 2018 blue Ford Explorer without her consent.
“Countiss believed the person who took the vehicle was her daughter, the suspect Essence Countiss,” Detective Michael Terpstra said in an arrest affidavit. “Countiss had discovered that the door to the suspect’s bedroom was locked from the inside, but the window was open and screen removed. The suspect was not on scene, and Countiss stated that her spare keys to the vehicle were also stolen.”
Later that day, police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the 2300 block of West Adams Avenue, said TPD spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin.
“The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The suspect told officers that she had driven the car from the home but insisted that she had consent from her mother.”
Three other occupants were in the vehicle and told investigators Countiss picked them up earlier but did not know she did not have consent to drive the SUV.
Essence Countiss was transported to the Bell County Jail. Police released her three companions, Arreguin said.
Her bond is set at $15,000, jail records showed.
Other indictments
• Jeffery Dearing, 55, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Jason L. Crump, 40, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Joel D. Oakley, 19, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Alex S. Coleman, 24, of Temple, child endangerment.
• Robert A. Turner, 17, of Belton, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Albert Taplin, 21, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Montreal D. Wright, 31, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Vidoll Smith, 28, of Temple, solicitation of prostitution of a minor.
• Destiny N. Mendieta, 23, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jamie M. Ratcliff, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jamoren D. Brent, 35, of Temple, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information five or more but less than 10 items.
• Travis H. Hilton, 39, of Salado, theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000.
• Marcia Drake, 23, of Temple, assault on a security officer.
• Amador, J. Reyna, 41, of Temple, robbery.
• James M. Slack, 19, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.