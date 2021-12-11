Although Matthew Anaya, 22, is still a second-year student at the Texas A&M College of Medicine, he already is helping prepare the next generation of medical students.
Anaya, along with a small group of other medical students, is meeting with students at Temple High School on a monthly basis — sessions designed to give teenagers insight into what they might expect in a hospital setting.
“I remember when I was in their shoes in high school thinking about becoming a doctor,” Anaya said in an interview with the Telegram. “I really looked up to people who already were in medical school … so I think we have that influence and ability to really make an impression on them.”
Anaya, who has aspirations of working in psychiatry or internal medicine, participated in his fifth session Thursday.
“I just like the experience of getting to know them as people, and find out what they’re interested in,” he said. “A lot of the students don’t necessarily have family who are in medicine … so it’s surprising to them how long the process is to go to medical school and become a doctor.”
Chris Diem, associate director of academic support services for the Texas A&M College of Medicine, is glad his students are willing to lend a helping hand.
“The end goal of the mentorship for high school students is for them to see the path forward,” he said. “They get help in seeing how to get to that end goal. For our students who have reached that goal, this is really a chance to pay it forward, and help mentor and guide the next generation of medical students.”
Currently, 17 students in Elizabeth Maybin’s sophomore-level medical terminology class are participating in the mentorship program — meetings that have focused on course selection, resume building, financial aid opportunities and research.
“The medical students group go off and break into conversation with them … and I think my students are kind of starting to see the benefit of these meetings,” said Maybin, a career and technical education instructor at Temple High School.
She said the partnership, which began during the 2018-19 academic year, is strong.
“We’ve also had one of the medical students, Kayla Hudson, who has taken a huge interest,” Maybin said. “She has come and met with them individually on her own time, and even helped them research colleges and scholarship opportunities.”
Marliri Hernandez, 15, did not expect the mentors from the College of Medicine to take such an interest in their futures.
“I just expected them to say, ‘Here’s medical school and this is what you do in medical school.’ That’s it,” the Temple High School sophomore said. “But she helped us build a resume and research pretty everything you need to get into college.”
Taylor Ireland Dixon is grateful for those moments.
“It’s really nice,” Dixon, 15, said. “They tell you what to look forward to in terms of the certain pathways for medical students … and they’ve given us tips for when you’re actually going through medical school or nursing school.”
Although Maybin’s students currently are not able to visit the College of Medicine’s campus in response to COVID-19 restrictions, she is hopeful those trips will resume in the spring.
“In the past, students filled out an application and were accepted into a certain number of spots,” Maybin said. “They would go to the hospital on Saturday, where they were able to do various activities like learn how to suture with real suture kits. It’s a chance to do some hands-on activities and some research activities, and just a chance to tour facilities. That’s what we’re going to try to do again.”