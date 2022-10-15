The future of the Temple Community Clinic begins Thursday.
The clinic plans to break ground for its new facility at West Avenue J and South 31st Street — the site of a former Temple Fire Rescue & Rescue station donated by the city of Temple and demolished in late May.
The expansion of the 30-year-old clinic will increase services for residents — including preventative care that could help lower some health costs for local medical entities.
“The Temple Community Clinic provides a wonderful service to our community by providing medical care and wellness education,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “Access to health care services is a significant contributor to individuals’ quality of life, which makes this clinic a valuable resource to our residents. The city is grateful to work in partnership with the Temple Community Clinic to ensure public health remains a community priority.
“We look forward to the groundbreaking of this new facility, and to the many years the clinic will continue to serve Temple and Bell County,” she said.
Sherri Woytek, Temple Community Clinic’s executive director, said she is very excited about the forthcoming clinic groundbreaking, set for 1 p.m. Thursday at the new site.
The clinic — currently at 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in East Temple — has worked for 30 years to fill a gap to community access to quality health care in Bell County, Woytek said, and those efforts will continue with an expanded reach that will include mental health options for the community.
After construction is complete, the move-in date will be sometime in 2024.
“The new clinic will be three times the size (of the original) plus a community room,” Woytek said, adding that the community space could be used for the clinic’s Living Well in Bell health series, live cooking classes and community events.
Jerry Haisler, an original board member and president for the Temple Community Clinic, said the new space will provide a better location for community health efforts since Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple is just blocks down 31st Street.
“It will be a much better location,” he said.
Dr. Robert Greenberg, a clinic board member who directs emergency medicine at Baylor Scott & White Heath, said the clinic has easily outgrown the current space in East Temple.
“It’s not in the right spot anymore,” Greenberg said. “31st Street is a great place to have a clinic.”
A Hop bus stop is located near the clinic’s future site, Woytek said.
Transportation remains a barrier to some individuals who rely on community health care services, she said.
When the Temple Community Clinic relocates, it will have more space for offering cardiology, dental, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, mental health, optometry, podiatry and social work services to clients — individuals who are uninsured or underinsured and not eligible for government health programs.
The project, which is currently pegged to cost $7.4 million, will feature a central location for staff with skylights, seven exam rooms, two procedure rooms, private consultation rooms, a conference room, a break room, a lab and offices for medical, mental health and social workers.
About a third of the new clinic’s $7.4 million cost is currently funded — financing that includes a $200,000 matching grant from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, a $1 million pledge from the McLane family and private donations from several area residents, including those from the clinic’s annual fundraising Caring Ball set for later this year.
Temple businessman Drayton McLane Jr. has said he expects the new facility to become a “central piece” of community health by relocating closer to downtown Temple and near other medical facilities.
“They wanted a more central location where it’s accessible by the bus system that’s there and where people can see it … because the majority of the people in the community don’t even know where it is now,” McLane previously told the Telegram. “It’ll also be a more modern building that’s designed to administer health services by doctors and nurses who are mostly providing their services free of charge. It has filled a need for the 30 years they’ve been in business.”
In 2021, patients generated 10,939 encounters with staff who volunteered a total of 3,702 hours, according to the Temple Community Clinic, Woytek said. Specialists are available and provide enhanced care.
The clinic delivered more than $5 million in community impact. Given the rising costs of health care, it makes sense for community stakeholders to invest the clinic’s future, she said.
“We’re much more attractive to fund,” she said. “What we have is very unique.”