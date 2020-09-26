BELTON — Junior cowboys and cowgirls rode tall in the saddle Friday and Saturday in the Bell County Classic Barrel Race at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex in Belton.
Bizzy Bee Production, led by Kelli Ann McPherson and Jacque Woolman, joined with the Bell County Expo Center in producing the two-day show, said Keith Smith, the Expo Center’s fair manager. About 200 youngsters competed in the Friday night barrel races, Smith said, and won more than $15,000 in prize money, plus buckles.
Saturday was a playday, including contests in barrel racing, pole bending and speed events.
About 100 youngsters were riding Saturday, he said, “from old enough to get on a horse to a senior in high school.”
In addition to buckles, the payout would be about $1,500.
“This is the first playday we’ve done in this building,” he said. “We really didn’t know what to expect, but we had a great turnout. These are the best kids. They’re very polite, very pleasant to be around.”
Most of the children had never been in an arena such as the Equine/Livestock Complex, he said.
“This is something that you would see on TV,” he said. “Their eyes are wide open, that they got to ride in the big arena.”
Austin Clayton of Rogers said his two daughters, Hartley Jo, 9, and Hazley, 7, had yet to ride in the Saturday playday.
Hartley Jo’s horse is named Haggard. She said she’s been riding with her dad for about a year and a half and practices about twice a week. She wants to be a labor delivery nurse when she grows up, she said.
Hazley’s horse was named Hattie, and she said she wants to be a veterinarian.
Their father said he’s trying to coach them every step of the way.
“It’s a major responsibility, more than feeding the goldfish or taking out the trash,” he said. “It’s a lot of work.”
His son, Heston, 2, is an up and comer, he said.
Clayton’s nephew, Joseph Keaton, said that as his uncle’s “head rancher” he helps coach the two girls.
“I grew up riding horses,” he said. “I’ve roped a little.”
A senior at Rogers High School, he plans to be a pipeline welder.
Justin and Brooke Andrews of Killeen accompanied their daughter, Blake, 7, waiting to compete on her horse, Tiger Buddy. Her mother said she’s won before in the 6 years and younger class, but this was her first time in the 7-9 year old class.
Blake said she likes being around horses. She shook her head when asked if she uses spurs or a whip.
Her sister, Baylor, 4, rode earlier and won $10, their mother said.