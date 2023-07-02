Just as soon as the calendar flips from May to summer, there’s one important thing to do in Bell County: Break out the bunting and strike up the band.
Processions and parades bind communities together in extravagant pageantry. In fact, for just about all of Bell County’s 173-year existence, every year, parades have filled the streets and sidewalks. Especially after the Civil War, parades had a way of honoring veterans and instilling community pride.
The months of June and July are for marching.
First, annual Juneteenth parades have kicked off the month of marching in Bell County — especially in Temple and Belton.
The next week, Temple staged annual parades to mark the anniversary of its founding on June 29, 1881.
Following that, Belton launched the granddaddy of all patriotic processions — its annual Fourth of July parade.
All in all, three weeks are chockablock with a lot of intense shoe-shredding marching over sultry weeks of June and July. That doesn’t count all the other parades scheduled throughout the year for fairs, festivals and general celebrations.
This cluster of parades is a well-honed emotional display of pride, patriotism and hometown goodwill to get folks’ heart pumping and their toes tapping. Add a few trumpet blares and drum rolls. Festoon the whole thing with red, white and blue. It’s pure anthropology in marching cadence — a study of people accompanied by a band or two.
The city of Temple took unabashed pride in its founding with yearly celebrations and parades — and maybe to “one-up” Belton before July 4. For example, the city’s 50th anniversary parade fostered a “what-the-heck” attitude.
By the time the city turned a half century in 1931, Temple’s birthday party seemed doomed. A depressed economy, bank failures, shriveled crops and shuttered businesses — these factors overpowered the optimism of previous celebrations. The city had lost $1.33 million in about 24 months from 1930 to 1932.
Nevertheless, the 50th anniversary stayed on the calendar anyway, even more reason for a happy diversion. More than 30,000 converged for the party.
Gov. Ross S. Sterling (1875-1949) got the daylong events rolling by driving a three-yoke ox team, also known as “a prairie schooner,” to lead the downtown parade.
Special guest was Ida May Shipman Temple (1861-1936), widow of chief construction engineer Bernard Moore Temple (1843-1901), the city’s namesake.
Over the century, Independence Day parades seemed almost more like sighs of relief than celebrations. Certainly, that was true between 1919 and 1925, when veterans of the Civil War, Spanish-American War and the Great War gathered in Belton to reminisce and to celebrate the fact they had endured and survived their horrific war experiences.
Parades were more than processions. They were affirmations of heart and hearth — a place of one’s identity. The Temple Daily Telegram’s front-page headline screamed on June 29, “Grand homecoming July 4 to be history-making event in Belton.”
That perhaps was why the Belton Independence Day parade meant so much to so many.
Fighting in the Great War ended in November 1918 and the horrific worldwide influenza epidemic abated by February 1919. Soldiers were returning home from Europe. Life was getting back to normal, whatever that new normal would be.
People gathered for a massive reunion of all surviving veterans of U.S. conflicts, capped off by a grand parade — the progenitor of Belton’s annual festivity that kicks off Tuesday morning.
Bell County parades always have been marked by sociability, participation and messaging. For example, Temple’s 1905 Juneteenth parade featured floats and banners proclaiming, “the progress of our race,” noting the educational and professional advancements blacks made since their emancipation four decades earlier.
Belton’s July Fourth parade usually features church-sponsored floats that often highlight Bible verses and children’s choirs. Integral to all processions are the moral lessons told by the tableaux displayed on the floats. Attorney General Price Daniel put it succinctly during his 1951 speech in Belton amid the star-spangled cheers: “July 4th should be solemnized with pomp and parade and be commemorated also as a day of deliverance with solemn acts of devotion to God.”
Wars and economic depression only intensified the flags and pageantry. The Belton celebrations continued through World War II, with Camp Hood’s participation growing as an unabashedly proud addition.
By 1945, with military victories in Europe and Asia, Belton’s July Fourth was a homecoming for its hometown hero, Maj. Gen. Walton Harris Walker, who as commander of the IV Armored Corps and XX Corps, was given special commendations for his leadership in the European theatre.
Tuesday’s Belton parade will be no different with the prominence of Fort Cavazos dignitaries, military bands and honor guards.
Any event and any conveyance were good reasons to begin a parade. In 1948, the grand kickoff to the Central Texas Fair featured a parade of Ford tractors through Temple’s downtown.
Processions such as these become great unifiers and reminders of a community’s united spirit at any time of year. When former Confederate president Jefferson Davis died in 1889, the newly birthed railroad town of Temple staged an elaborate commemorative gathering with high-flown speeches.
After a flurry of expressive oratories, the band played “Dixie” and “a feeling aroused by old memories caused many a scar-worn soldier to heave a sigh,” reported Temple newspapers.
Confederate veterans formed a procession and encouraged their Union counterparts to join them — a grand symbol of the New South. The old soldiers who at one time traded lead bullets now marked time together in fact and in memory — united and reconstructed.
If that wasn’t good enough, there were always libations. After Temple’s 1886 Independence Day parade, the Germania Gesang Verein, a German social organization founded in 1884, treated the Temple fire department to the club’s specially brewed beer.
Considering the summer heat this year, that’s a good reason to parade.