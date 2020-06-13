For Erick Kendall, the weekly mining blasts from the Miller Springs Materials quarry in Temple can make him and his wife feel like they are sitting on top of the explosion.
“The biggest issue is when they blast on this north wall,” Kendall, 56, said. “You know with the other ones, but that one feels like you are practically sitting on it. It is quite a nuisance, but I don’t know if there is anything we can do about it.”
The Kendalls’ home in the Lakewood Ranch subdivision lies only about 500 feet from where the quarry is actively using explosives — with a line of trees and bushes obscuring the sight from their yard. Many residents in the surrounding neighborhoods regularly hear the jarring explosions on weekday afternoons, when most adults are at work and children are at school.
Explosions at the quarry might become weaker soon due to a change in Temple’s Fire Prevention and Protection Ordinance, which covers the blasting. The Temple City Council is considering changes to weaken blasting at the quarry, near the corner of State Highway 317 and West Adams Avenue.
Residents who spoke at the June 4 City Council meeting discussed concerns over possible home damages caused by quarry explosions. Representatives from Miller Springs Materials asked the city not to change the current blasting rules.
“I understand both sides of this, and I am just trying to make a balance between the two so they can both co-exist out there,” Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said. “I am not going to say that they will be happy, but they will at least co-exist and be somewhat satisfied with what we are trying to do to accommodate (them).”
Regulations in the revised ordinance would limit the size of ground vibrations produced by quarry explosions from one-inch vibrations to ¾-inch vibrations.
The national standard for ground vibration limits related to blasting is two inches — twice that of the current city ordinance.
These ground vibrations are measured from the home closest to the quarry, which belongs to the Kendalls, by a solar-powered seismograph. If the quarry goes over the vibration limit too many times in a year, the company can be fined up to $2,000 per violation.
Quarry opposes more regulation
“We want to be a good neighbor, and we try really hard to be,” Rex Ross, Miller Springs Materials general manager, said. “We are opposed to more regulation. We are at half the national standard now, and when we slip up we don’t want to get punished for it with a $2,000 fine.”
Ross said ground vibrations can be amplified due to unforeseen underground formations, making staying within the vibration limit every time difficult. If the limit is reduced, Ross said the intensity of explosions at the quarry will have to be greatly reduced so as to not go over the new limit by accident.
If the limit is reduced, quarry officials said, the number of explosions will need to increase to make up for the smaller charges.
Taylor Willis, a technical advisor for Buckley Powder Services at the quarry, said a reduction in blasting power could block the quarry’s access to some future expansion areas and shorten the life of the mine.
Neighborhood development
During the meeting, city officials recognized that the quarry, now owned by Miller Springs Materials, has been in operation since the 1950s and provided the city with the stone for the construction of Interstate 35.
The quarry is much older than most homes in the nearby neighborhoods. For example, Kendalls’ home was built 20 years ago.
While the ground vibrations are only half of the national standard, some of the residents in nearby neighborhoods have said they believe some damage to their homes could have been caused by the blasting.
Mark Bain, 54, lives in the Grove at Lakewood Ranch neighborhood to the west of the quarry and works from home selling medical equipment. He said he regularly hears the explosions from the quarry when he is at home, some of which make him jump with their intensity and suddenness.
Homes damaged
Bain said some of the windows in his home have had their seals broken, causing them to become cloudy with condensation, which he believes might be caused by the quarry.
“You can certainly feel it, it is pretty violent when they blast,” Bain said. “We have several of our windows that the seal has been broken in. I don’t know whether it was caused by that or not, but other than that we have not noticed any damage from the blast.”
Kendall said he has had similar experiences in his home, with damage to windows and tiles, though he said he can’t be certain the quarry is the cause.
Mary McDaniel, who lives farther away from the quarry than Bain and Kendall, told the Council at the meeting she has had to replace her home’s windows three times due to their seals being broken. She said the damages, which she blames on the quarry, have cost her more than $28,000 in total.
After hearing comments from residents, City Councilwoman Susan Long called to table the vote on the ordinance until the Council could look more at the issue and see how the quarry affects residents. The motion passed 3-2.
Long and Council members Judy Morales and Jessica Walker voted to delay the ordinance while Mayor Tim Davis and Wendell Williams, whose district includes West Temple, voted to proceed.
“I really did not understand the impact of all of this until tonight and I still don’t feel like I understand it,” Long said. “I am very pro-business, and I don’t want to cause problems for a business, but I am very sympathetic with the neighborhood’s problems.”