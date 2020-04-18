Everyone is experiencing the impact of the coronavirus — the former shoe salesperson at the now-closed department store, the counter person at the local dry cleaners and the food server at a shuttered restaurant.
Those practicing medicine have had their lives turned upside down, and some are feeling a little beat up.
Dr. Patsy Sulak, gynecologist and obstetrician at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple, was asked by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology District 7 to provide an uplifting message to its members, who have been affected by COVID-19 and the measures undertaken to deal with the disease.
Sulak has made a name for herself as a motivational speaker and wellness advocate through her Living Well Aware program.
“No one is immune to the impact of this pandemic,” Sulak said.
The goal is to remain positive in the midst of turmoil, she said.
“We’ve all been through worst times in our lives, and we made it through,” Sulak said.
There have been deaths in our families, there have been cancer diagnoses, divorce and financial difficulties.
“Our parents made it through World War II and the Great Depression,” she said. “We’re being put to the test individually and as a country.”
The World Health Organization states that wellness is the optimal state of health and includes physical, spiritual, emotional and financial fitness.
While it’s evident the world and most countries were not prepared for a pandemic, it’s also apparent most individuals were not prepared physically, spiritually, emotionally or financially, Sulak said.
There are ways to be prepared, including revving up the immune system with exercise and a healthy diet.
“Now more than ever we need to enter a state of gratitude,” she said. “Be thankful for those things we take for granted.”
Sulak said she has never been as honored to be a health care provider as now.
“We’re being touted as heroes,” she said. “We should all have a sense of pride for the calling we have chosen.”
Our focus needs to be on loved ones and people in need, she said. Forgiveness is needed more than ever, instead of focusing on the negative and what mistakes were made in dealing with COVID-19.
“Let’s deal with reality and ask ourselves ‘what can I do right now to make this situation better,’” Sulak said.
The best thing to do is continue to be safe, she said.
“This disrupter will play out, it’s life, it’s a reminder to not be caught off guard the next time,” she said. “Thousands die every week from diseases that were preventable.”
It’s an opportunity to be better, Sulak said.
This experience is going to change how we practice medicine and how we teach medicine, she said. It’s going to be interesting, she said.