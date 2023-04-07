Mattie D. Rhodes, 80, of Temple died Friday Apr 7, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WACO — Mattie D. Rhodes, 80, of Temple died Friday, April 7, at a local nursing home. Services are pending with Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTemple to pay RV park more than $1 million settlement in eminent domain disputeTornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music AwardsH-E-B won’t partner with Temple for mobile market; company says its delivery service fills east-side grocery voidTemple woman indicted for evading arrest with a vehicleNew community market planning startsNew Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cuttingDOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144MMan indicted for West Temple neighborhood shootingMary Elizabeth White Hooten, age 75, died March 24, 2023 Images