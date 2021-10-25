ROSEBUD — Services for Jesus “Jesse” Velasquez Sr., 87, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. Walter Dhanwar officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Velasquez died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 8, 1934, in Lockhart to Juan and Josefa Duran Velasquez. He had lived in Rosebud since 1955. He married Lucia Tijerina on July 26, 1966. He retired from Knife River Construction Co. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, and a daughter, Lydia Ruiz.
Survivors include three sons, Julio Perez of Iredell, David Perez of Rosebud and Jesse Velasquez Jr. of Ovilla; a daughter, Vicky Carey of Forney; a sister, Mary Maldonado of Waco; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.