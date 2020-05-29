CAMERON — Services for Deborah Day Daniel, 70, of Martindale will be at a later date in San Marcos.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Alexandria, La.
Ms. Daniel died Wednesday, May 27, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 17, 1949, in Shreveport, La., to Larry Hunter and Jewel Mae Rice Daniel. She attended Mississippi College and worked for the Austin American Statesman. She had served in the youth and music ministry at her church, and was the director for the Steel Magnolias for 15 years.
Survivors include a brother, Gordon L. Daniel; and a sister, Darlene Daniel Maroney.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.