Residents of Family Promise of Bell County, 1411 E. Ave. N, got together for a Sunday evening meal. Most of them sat at one of the tables in the spacious living and dining room, while others served them across the kitchen bar. As one of the residents remarked, it was a whole lot like family.
Staffed by executive director Rucker Preston and a host of volunteers, Family Promise of Bell County guides homeless families into sustainable independence. Long active in Temple, it bought two acres in 2021 and opened Phase 1, a 7,000-square-foot building, in January 2023. That increased the number of guest families served from four to seven.
The new building includes seven bedrooms, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms and a classroom.
Amanda Rock, one of those serving in the kitchen, said she and her daughter, Starla, 11, came to Temple in February, fleeing domestic violence in San Antonio.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “They’re very helpful. The building itself is beautiful and very comforting.”
A counselor talks with them once a week about taking steps to improve her life, she said.
“They helped us get a car,” she said. “And I just got a job with the school district and I’m looking for an apartment.”
The program also has helped her with financial literacy classes and counseling about parenting, she said.
“Anything that we need, the door is always open to us,” she said.
Once residents go out on their own, she said, they can still call the ministry for help.
“My care worker will still be there for me,” she said.
Starla plans to enroll in the sixth grade at North Belton Middle School. She said she was looking forward to their leaving but would miss everybody.
“Everybody’s like a big family and friends,” she said.
They watch TV, play board games and occasionally have a game night, she said.
“Sometimes we play football and basketball, any time of day when there’s enough people,” she said. “It’s a really good place. Everybody treats each other nicely and the staff are very good.”
Tanara Heard, 17, is in the program with her mother, Jamme Robinson, and five siblings.
They came from Cincinnati in March, she said, “for new beginnings.”
“Our mom has two houses that we’re looking at,” she said. “This has been helping to keep us off the streets. They make sure we have everything we need.”
She plans on finishing high school. If they stay in Temple she might go to Temple College and study business.