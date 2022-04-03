BELTON — About 50 handlers with 50 dogs participated in the Waco Agility Group Trials on Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
WAG is part of the North American Dog Agility Council, said Debbie Vogel of Andice, a WAG member who’s been running dogs in agility trials since about 2000. Some of the contestants gathered points for the NADAC national finals in September in Gillette, Wyo., she said.
“But a lot of us are just coming out here to run our dogs for fun,” she said.
Vogel had three dogs in the show: two females, Addie, an Australian cattle dog, and Mischief, a cattle dog mix; and one male, Zorro, a dachshund mix.
“I think they’re doing fabulous,” she said of her dogs. “They’re meeting my expectations. They’re not going home with a lot of ribbons but we’ve been doing a lot of training.”
The dogs are required to run several different courses during the day, she said. On Saturday they had about five different events.
Some of the dogs had just run regular agility trials and a regular obstacle course. A special agility course was being set up with only weaves and tunnels.
“As long as I can run my dogs, I’m happy,” she said.
She finds one course particularly difficult, she said.
“Part of the course is behind the line and the dog has to cross the line and run the course without you,” she said. “You can yell directions but you can’t go out there.”
WAG has many levels, she said, from novice up to elite. Her dogs are at the open level, except for Mischief, who is a novice.
She advised any newcomers to look for a training facility or club. There are WAG members in Temple who use a practice field in Lorena.
“I do it to improve my relationship with my dog,” she said of running trials. “Dogs love to chase and this is a game of chase to them.”
Sylvia Netherland of Robinson, WAG treasurer, has been in the sport for about 15 years. She brought two dogs: Avery, a giant schnauzer, and River, a miniature schnauzer.
“We just do it to bond with my dog and for exercise,” she said. “I also teach agility classes for WAG.”
River is an excellent dog, she said, who by Saturday afternoon had five qualifying runs. Avery, a novice, had about three qualifying runs.
Netherland has some equipment in her yard and also goes to the field in Lorena. She also goes to dog classes and dog sports in Leander.
Most dogs who run agility trials also take part in other dog sports, she said. Her dogs enter barn hunt competitions.
Other dog sports are rally, obedience and dock diving, she said.
Tyra Frithiof of Temple and her dog, Pandora, a 75-lb. Belgian malinois, have been competing in trials for about six months.
“She’s doing really well,” Frithiof said Saturday afternoon. “She’s gotten three qualifiers so far, a couple of firsts and a couple of seconds. She’s doing real well. She’s still got some runs to do.”
This breed of dog has to have a job, she said.
“They have to work at something. Otherwise they’ll eat your house, eat your car, dig a hole to China.”