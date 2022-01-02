The year 2022 marks the centennial of the Temple Fire & Rescue Department as a city-managed, professional organization — a far cry from the ragtag troupe of volunteers of the 1880s in the city’s infancy. The Temple Central Fire Station at West Avenue A and South Third served the city until 1964, when a new Central Fire Station was built a few blocks north. It was replaced in 2012 by a larger station across the street.