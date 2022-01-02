The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum’s current traveling photo exhibit of intensely dramatic images of wildland fires brings home a startling fact: Although the blackland prairie has no forests, fires happen anytime, anywhere — in the city and the countryside — with devastating results.
A collaboration with the University of Idaho Forest, Rangeland and Fire Science program, the photos will be on display through Jan. 15. The photos illustrate the dangers and the bravery of all those who battle wildfires.
Even though the photos may have been taken almost 2,000 miles away, museum visitors can appreciate the hazardous work Bell County firefighters face every day. Over the decades, the Temple Fire Department has evolved into Temple Fire & Rescue to include its other important service — emergency assistance.
The uniforms also have changed, but the job remains the same: protect and serve.
The year 2022 marks the centennial of the Temple Fire & Rescue Department as a city-managed, professional organization — a far cry from the ragtag troupe of volunteers of the 1880s in the city’s infancy. It’s come a long way from bucket brigades and “watchful hoses” to sleek ladder trucks and rescue/hazmat vehicles of today.
Temple’s substantial development and rapid rise in commerce pleased railway officials in Galveston.
The first residences, houses of worship and commercial buildings were slapdash, reflecting the community’s boomtown reputation. The Galveston Weekly News in 1883 described early Temple structures as “a very flimsy and temporary nature, put up, no doubt, as an experiment.”
Slapdash construction, watcher shortages and open flames made Temple easy prey to fires.
Galveston volunteer fireman Tom Dirmeyer (1850-1888) is credited with founding the Temple Fire Department in 1883. Up until then, the city relied on an impromptu bucket brigade that sprang into action when someone yelled “fire.” Shortly after, H.C. Black (1852-1926) was named head of a ladder company.
Among the earliest and most expensive additions to aid in firefighting was a 500-pound fire bell purchased in 1884. The bell is now mounted in front of the current Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
Black’s company and the Watchful Hose Company constituted the entire Temple Fire Department, a hearty league of volunteer firemen who had transformed themselves from an unstructured bucket brigade to a more polished organization directed by Charles William Littlepage (1856-1921), fire chief.
To assure the department’s longevity, young boys were recruited into the Juvenile Hose Company No. 2 to train young firefighters and to help pump water.
The fire department also served as a de facto men’s social club and a loose brotherhood bonded by buckets, blazes and beer as members gathered frequently for libations and levity to build esprit de corps for dangerous work.
All professions were represented in this all-volunteer organization — teachers, bankers, merchants, lawyers and saloonkeepers. The city did not have the funds for full-time firefighters or horses to pull the water wagons and pumps.
Long ropes were attached to the hose carts, and on the alarm being given, the volunteer firemen and others would rush for the fire station or would take stands along the streets on the route to the fire. Everyone was expected to grab hold of the rope and run and pull.
It was often a slow and laborious job getting to fires when it was muddy, but they always got there, often with teams hitched to wagons giving pulls over hard places. Everyone was expected to help — men, women and children.
Just getting to a burning building proved nearly impossible when heavy rains turned the streets into gummy mud. Early newspapers were rife with stories of homes burning to the ground before the fire crews could unstick themselves.
Growth of firefighting and emergency services mirrored the city’s growth throughout the decades. The city assumed full control of the department in 1893, when firemen began to be paid for their service at each fire. They remained at their chosen professions until the fire alarm rang, when they were pressed for service.
That same year, the city purchased its first chemical engine and replaced the hand pump for a horse-drawn wagon. The chemical equipment was not popular and was soon discarded.
However, a new hose company was organized, the Prairie Queen Hose Company No. 1.
Funeral director and livery owner Thomas S. Wright (1882-1951) was named chief in 1903 and continued until 1922, when Temple adopted a city manager form of government.
Under Wright’s leadership, the city expanded its firefighting equipment and services.
The Central Fire Station was constructed at West Avenue A and South Third. Additional fire houses were built at Freeman Heights, east of downtown, and Bentley Hill, west of downtown.
By the time Wright retired from the city, the department had 22 paid firefighters, all motor-drawn equipment, three brick fire stations and one wooden station.
The fire alarm system, too, was upgraded. At first, a centrally located fire bell system summoned volunteers to the town hall to retrieve the fire wagons. By the 1920s, the city has upgraded its system to a “wildcat whistle” that blew one blast for a fire on the north side and two blasts for a fire on the south side. In 1971, the department installed an emergency hot line phone system at the Central Fire Station — utilizing one number for all emergencies.
In 1964, the city opened a new Central Fire Station, now planned to be the new home of the Temple Community Clinic at North Third and Elm Avenue. By 1966, the city maintained five up-to-date stations with a44-person staff keeping 24-hour watch over the city.
When the department marked its 125th anniversary in 2008, the agency had 90 employees working in seven stations around the city who responded to more than 10,000 fire and emergency calls each year. As the city has grown, so has its need for emergency services.
The Temple Fire Department now has 121 sworn personnel operating out of eight fire stations.