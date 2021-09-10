BELTON — Service for Eugene Allen III, 45, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Allen died Thursday, Sept. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 8, 1976, in Temple to Beckie Mooney and Claude Eugene Allen Jr. He married Abi Roe on Sept. 14, 2014, in Troy. He was the owner of Claude Allen Specialized House Leveling. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Moody; his mother and stepfather, Darrell Green of Belton; two sons, Corbin Ovalle and Aaric Allen, both of Belton; two daughters, Kristan Monk of Troy and McKenzie Allen of Belton; a brother, Rocky Allen of Belton; a sister, Ashley Pickett of Belton; and three grandchildren.