Traffic on Interstate 35 south of Belton was reported near a standstill at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
A truck apparently had a tire problem and traffic has been slowed.
Traffic is flowing normally before reaching Salado.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 8:18 pm
Traffic on Interstate 35 south of Belton was reported near a standstill at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
A truck apparently had a tire problem and traffic has been slowed.
Traffic is flowing normally before reaching Salado.