Eugenia Costea said she is fighting for her husband’s life.
Although her husband is awake and responsive, she was informed on May 25 that Bill Costea — a patient at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple — would lose his life-sustaining treatment under a provision within the Texas Advance Directives Act.
He was hospitalized in mid-April after seeking care from a cardiac specialist for heart complications.
“Why can’t they just let me be with my husband in peace,” Eugenia Costea said in a news release. “The hospital’s actions are legal under the deadly 10-Day Rule ... which forces everyday Texans to race against a countdown.”
Texas Right to Life is assisting the Costea family during this time.
“The hospital committee asserts that Bill may not have more than a few weeks to live,” the pro-life organization said in a news release. “Instead of letting a grieving family grieve, the hospital is taking away Eugenia’s decision-making power and attempting to impose death on her husband.”
Texas Right to Life emphasized how the hospital committee also argued how the treatments they are planning to remove would not harm him.
“In fact, removing the ventilator and blood pressure medication would prompt Bill to suffer multi-organ failure,” Texas Right to Life said. “Clearly, the goal is to hasten his death.”
Baylor Scott & White did not respond to a Telegram inquiry about the case.
However, Baylor Scott & White Health said in a statement to The Texan, an Austin-based news outlet founded in 2019 by former state Sen. Konni Burton, R-Kerrville, that multidisciplinary teams of clinicians collaborate when evaluating a patient and their treatment plan.
“While we are not able to speak about an individual’s case due to privacy laws … when end-of-life discussions are determined to be appropriate, our organization works closely with each patient’s family to determine the best interest for the patient given the specific circumstances,” Baylor Scott & White Health told the Texan. “These are often challenging times for families, and our caring clinicians work dutifully to support them during this time.”
But Eugenia Costea — who has remained by her husband’s side during their 33 years of marriage and since being hospitalized in mid-April — said she is continuing her case for his life.
“I love my husband,” she said. “Together we have endured so much. I will fight for his life; I know he would do the same for me.”