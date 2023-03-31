Claude Hess, 89, of Little River-Academy fied Thursday Mar 31, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELTON — Services for Claude Hess, 89, of Little River-Academy are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Mr. Hess died Thursday, March 30, at his residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesNew Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cuttingTemple attempted kidnapping suspect identifiedWoman killed, man injured in Temple shootingTemple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere5 killed in weekend violence across Central TexasDefendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentenceSouthbound I-35 closed after fatalityThousands of pounds of “forever chemicals” have been injected into Texas oil and gas wells, study findsThe Katy question: Temple ponders future of aging landmark depotTemple urges residents to follow brush collection guidelines Images