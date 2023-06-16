Work on two downtown parking garages is nearing completion on Fourth and First streets, but according to Temple officials, when it comes to city projects these parking decks are the tip of a very large construction iceberg.
Projects include upgrades to the city’s water and wastewater facilities, an expanded animal shelter, a new solid waste complex, new roads and infrastructure related to new Industrial Park developments and to a new Temple ISD school, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said.
“The city has a lot going on right now,” Myers said, “and it’s going to continue for a while. We are definitely keeping the construction companies busy.”
Here’s a look at what’s going on around town:
Azalea Drive Expansion
This expansion will create a new section of Azalea from South 31st Street, along the north side of Chick-Fil-A to where Azalea ends on the road in front of Walmart.
Currently, traffic turns off South 31st into a segment of the Temple Mall parking lot just south of Dairy Queen. Then, traffic must stop at several stop signs before reaching a row of restaurants and banks on the right and Walmart and Sams on the left.
“Right now, it’s a maze of stop signs,” Myers said. “Eventually, Azalea will run from South 31st all the way to 5th Street. The work on the new section next to Chick-Fil-A will begin by summer and should be completed about nine months after it starts.”
Temple City Council awarded the bid to RT Schneider Co. on May 5 in the amount of $1.02 million.
Airport Hangar Project
A major project at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport will begin by summer and should take about nine months to complete.
The $2.927 million project, awarded to RT Schneider Co. earlier this month, includes the construction of up to five new hangers, a driveway, drainage and a runway taxi extension.
“It’s going to depend on the size of the aircraft that will be stored there,” Myers said. “We anticipate either four or five new hangars.”
City Centre
The City Centre project — the area around the intersection of Fourth Street and Central Avenue — started in April and will be finished in September.
“Right now, we are in the utility phase,” Myers said. “That means we are taking power lines underground. Once that is finished, we will advertise for bids for landscaping, sidewalk improvements and lighting upgrades. When complete, City Centre will have a similar look to South First Street just north of The Yard.”
Those keeping an eye on construction along Central Avenue may not have even noticed the City Centre work. There’s a lot going on in that area with renovations to the Professional Building, the Sears building, the Arcadia Theatre and the old Hawn/Doering Hotel. Also, Bird Creek Burgers is renovating its new Fourth Street location, and several other businesses are renovating buildings in the area as well, including The Wreck Center, The Art Dept. and Weird Doughs Bakery & Cafe.
Downtown parking garages
The Fourth Street garage project started about six weeks ago and is moving along. The First Street project, on property owned by Extraco Banks, is nearly complete by mid-May.
The First Street garage will likely be branded with Extraco logos.
Avenue C projects
The Avenue C improvement project related to the MLK Festival Grounds near downtown was completed in 2022.
New festival ground signs have been erected on Avenue C, and two buildings along Avenue C at the western end of the festival grounds have been renovated.
One of the buildings, the former Farmer’s Feed & Seed Co. building, will serve as a “green room” for bands that will be performing at the MLK Festival Grounds. Farmer’s Feed & Seed was a distributor for SunGlo seeds and a faded 100-year-old mural on the side of the building has been repainted. A nearby building will serve as festival grounds storage.
Eventually, Avenue C will be improved from Martin Luther King Drive to 24th Street, Myers said.
“That part of the Avenue C project will be bid after right-of-ways are in place,” she said.
Outer Loop water tower
A new $7.3 million water tower is being off the new Outer Loop near the Niagara water bottling plant. This project will start this summer and construction will last about 15 months.
Bird Creek Trunk Sewer
The final phase of the five-phase project is under way.
“This has been an adventure,” Myers said. “Imagine a road system of sewer lines — trunk lines are the main thoroughfares. The smaller lines feed into the trunk, and it takes wastewater to the treatment plant.”
“This is an old line, and it’s very long,” she said. “The line has holes, and when it rains the line fills with water and we’ve had a problem in the past with sewage spilling out at Lions Park. This will fix that.”
Myers explained that Phase 5 was actually done ahead of Phase 4, so this is the final leg of a very long project.
“This final phase goes through the Bird Creek neighborhood, and we will minimize the impact on the area,” she said.
This final portion of the Bird Creek project is expected to cost about $7.5 million.
Avenue G pump station
This is another project that was awarded in summer 2022 and take about 18 months to complete.
“The Avenue G Pump Station distributes water to much of the community,” Myers said. “We are waiting for permits, then we will get this started.”
Knob Creek trunk sewer line
The contract for Phase 1 was awarded in July, and construction is expected to last 18 months.
Solid Waste Complex
This $11.2 project is under way and is near completion.
The complex will occupy 14.5 acres of city-owned land off East Avenue H. It will consist of a 32,240-square-foot recycling transfer facility and maintenance building, a 5,500-square-foot administration building, a truck scale and a brush storage area.
A compressed natural gas fueling station that is used by city vehicles and is available to the public, is located in front of the site.
“The project will consolidate facilities, streamline operations and improve public access,” Myers said.
Last year, the city of Temple solid waste division collected 105,769.29 tons — or 211.54 million pounds — of curbside garbage and residential recycling.
Animal Shelter expansion
Perhaps the most anticipated of the Temple city improvement projects, the $3.5 million Temple Animal Shelter expansion will address several issues.
It will increase animal capacity to meet current and future needs by adding 40 dog kennels. The shelter currently has 30 kennels and the majority of the time, they are full.
The project will climatize the current kennel space, and improve customer experiences by creating better pedestrian flow. There will be more yard space for customer and animal interactions, and a new cat room will be constructed.
The current office will be converted into a retail store for supplies, and offices will be moved to another part of the facility.
Cloud Construction will handle construction manager responsibilities, and work started in fall 2022.
The shelter will remain open during construction but likely will be modified.
Poison Oak Road
This 21-month project is underway, Myers said. The project will improve Poison Oak from State Highway 317 to the Old Waco Road (the Outer Loop).
“There are two 90-degree turns on the road that will be straightened out to make it safer, and a median will be added from 317 to Charter Oak Elementary,” she said. “The utilities are in place and we are working on drainage, then the project will be ready to bid.”
The project will include a traffic signal at the intersection of Poison Oak and Highway 317, and in the future, a signal will be added at the intersection of Poison Oak and Outer Loop.
Range Road transmission main
New 24- to 18-inch water lines will move water from the new water tower to areas in the North Industrial Park. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.
Loop 363 transmission main
This is another major water line in the North Industrial Park area. This project is expected to be completed this year.
Pepper Creek wastewater extension
The contract for this $5.15 million project will likely be completed in 2023 and is in support of the planned Meta facility.
“This will provide a wastewater line and a holding pond,” Myers said. “This will serve Meta as well as other parts of the Industrial Park.”
Water treatment plant
This is one of the biggest city projects and it will be completed in 2023. Capacity of the current plant is 12 million gallons per day, and this expansion project will boost production to about 25.5 million gallons a day.
“This project will help us meet needs now and in the future,” Myers said.
The plant is located on Parkside Drive and is on the banks of the Leon River.
Water tower upgrades
Two Temple water towers, one on 25th Street, the other on Apache Drive, will be rehabilitated at a cost of $2.3 million. The projects should be complete in 2023.
“This is something that we do every 10 years,” Myers said. “We usually rehab two towers every year. The tanks will be drained, and the inside of each tank will be relined. If there is any damage, it will be repaired. Once that is complete, the towers get a fresh coat of paint and new city logos.”
Pepper Creek trunk upsizing
This $4.2 million project will increase the capacity of sewer lines along Kegley Road in an area south of Wildflower Country Club in West Temple.
Charter Oak water line
This is a main transition water pipe that moves water from the treatment plant into the city. The new line is now operational.
Loop 363 and Lucius McCelvey water lines
Water lines along Loop 363 from I-35 to Range Road and along Lucius McCelvey Drive was completed in early 2023.
Blackland Road extension
This project will serve the new Temple ISD elementary school and fine arts academy under construction in southeast Temple. The project extends Blackland Road from Little River Road to State Highway 95.
Kegley Road reconstruction
Phase 1 of Kegley Road’s reconstruction was completed in 2021 and Phase 2 took in a section of Kegley that ended just south of the entrance to Wildflower Country Club.
Phase 3 begins at that location and runs to the railroad tracks near Midway Drive. Work will start in mid 2023.
Public Safety Training Campus
Expansion to Temple’s Public Safety Training Campus on Airport Road will include an indoor shooting range and an evidence storage facility, police training classrooms and a simulation shoot house.
Police instructors will be able to modify the inside of the shoot house to train for a particular need or raid.