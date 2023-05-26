3EEEE571-5470-4127-92D1-2BA69C72E74C.png

Belton closed N. Main Street between 6th and 10th Avenue after a car-pedestrian accident Friday morning. Photo courtesy city of Belton.

A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has occurred at the North Main and MLK intersection in Belton.

North Main is temporarily closed between 6th and 10th Streets, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. Please seek alternate routes.