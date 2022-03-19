Bell County Commissioners will decide on funding requests Monday for the repair of exterior walls at the sheriff’s office as well as new police radios and election terminals.
Repairing exterior walls at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department building would cost about $189,535 under a proposed contract with TRSI LLC, doing business as Target Solutions, “the best overall evaluated contractor,” according the Commissioners Court agenda.
Commissioners will consider that contract — which includes a $20,000 contingency amount — at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The court also will decide on two other funding requests: a budget amendment for the Sheriff’s Department to buy 30 radios for $63,140 as well as a proposal to buy 25 ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device terminals and 25 soft-sided cases for a cost not to exceed $90,000, according to the agenda.
An order for a special election set for May 7 also will be considered.
Burn ban
Commissioners also will consider potential action on the county burn ban, which was previously extended to March 28.
Wildfires raged in West Texas as drought conditions affect most of the state, ushering smoke into Bell County and other areas. Bell firefighters, including those from Temple and Killeen, are aiding in the effort to battle the fires.
The Eastland County complex fire — several counties away to the northwest, near Abilene — was estimated to cover 45,383 acres and was 15% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Saturday.
The complex fire includes the Kidd fire, estimated at 34,000 acres and about 15% contained; the Oak Mott fire, estimated at 6,000 acres and 50% contained; the Wheat Field fire, estimated at 5,000 acres and 25% contained; and the Walling fire, estimated at 383 acres and 100% contained.
Drought affects 90% of the state, the Texas Water Development Board reported Monday.
In Bell County, severe drought conditions affect the western side of the county while moderate conditions are reported in the middle of the county. The east side, which had not seen drought conditions in months, is now abnormally dry, the water development board said.
No truck routes
Commissioners also will conduct public hearings Monday to determine whether to establish two “No Thru Trucks” routes in Precinct 1 south of Temple.
A route is proposed on Hartrick Bluff Road from FM 93 to FM 436, bordered by the Leon River to the west. The area, once mostly farmland, now includes several new housing developments underway between Hartrick Bluff and Old Highway 95.
Another nearby “No Thru Truck” route would be established on Old Highway 95 from FM 93 to the Little River-Academy city limits. With new housing going up in the area, the Temple Independent School District plans to build a future campus along the Temple portion of Old 95.
The court also will consider and accept a right of way acquisition on Zion Drive near Lake Belton, according to the meeting agenda.