Belton has a controversial impression because of two memorials honoring the long defeated Confederacy — the Confederate soldier statue at the Bell County Courthouse grounds and Confederate Park.
“There is a perception in Bell County that Belton is a racist place,” Councilman David K. Leigh said during a discussion on whether Confederate Park should be renamed. “If we have a park named that and it makes it seem that we are what we are — that name should not define us.”
Belton resident Marvin Bell has seen it. When he first moved to Belton nearly two decades ago, his friends were shocked.
“The first thing people said to me was, ‘You live in Belton? There are no black folks there,’” said Bell, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served in the military for 28 years. “Well, (there are) because I am here now.”
Almost 11 percent of Belton’s 22,885 residents are black, according to 2019 Census estimates. Overall, more than 24 percent of Bell County is black, according to population estimates. Roughly 362,924 people live in the county.
Three years ago, Temple NAACP President Bennie Walsh was blunt to the Commissioners Court about the perception around Belton — and used the statue and park as his reasoning.
“People of color are afraid to come over here to Belton because they feel it is a racist place,” Walsh said.
Bell County residents and their elected officials are reckoning with these monuments and what should happen to the memorials that many residents consider racist and symbols of a bygone era.
On Tuesday, the Belton City Council heard from 19 residents about Confederate Park’s name. The next day, the Commissioners Court listened to 115 people discuss whether the 104-year-old Confederate soldier statue should remain at the courthouse. Nearly 150 people signed up to speak at the county meeting, with 32 opting to not step up to the microphone.
‘A little bit more time’
During that marathon, nearly eight-hour meeting, the Commissioners Court heard 60 people say they wanted the statue to remain while 55 wanted it moved — and that’s just among the people who spoke.
“We still have comments coming in via phone calls, via email, via in-person visits. It’s certainly a topic that has generated a high level of interest and comment,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn told the Telegram. “I think we’re going to give it a little bit more time to receive those comments and hear those comments.”
Simply put: That is a lot of information to consider, Blackburn said.
“I think what I’m going to afford the court an opportunity to do is just to digest the comments they’ve heard. We’ll take a little bit of time here to do that,” he said. “And, at some point in the not too distant future, we’ll schedule another workshop to have a little bit more of a discussion amongst the commissioners as opposed to the town hall format that we used (Wednesday).”
As for the Belton City Council, all seven members agreed it was time to rename Confederate Park. They directed city staff to place a resolution for a future meeting to formalize their decision and to have the parks board form a committee of residents to find new names.
Council members mentioned their heritage. Mayor Marion Grayson, an amateur historian, had family who fought for the Union and Leigh had ancestors who were Confederates.
“I’m the great-great-grandson of two Confederate veterans, both who lived here in Belton and both who fought for the South, and I can only assume those men followed their conscience at that point in time in history,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter said. “But my conscience in 2020 does not allow me to continue to support a symbol of Confederate racism that exists in our community. I just can’t do that.”
Carpenter — who is all but assured to be Belton’s next mayor because he is the lone candidate in November — continued, saying, “I definitely think we need to make the decision to change the name and certainly would support a committee to come up with appropriate names.”
‘It’s a fact’
As much hurt as the name Confederate Park and the statue bring up in many residents, others see them as a point of pride because the memorials honor their ancestors who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.
Temple resident Jo Cabaniss Carroll told the Belton Council her great-great-grandfather moved to Belton from Mississippi in the mid-1800s.
“My great-great-grandfather was also a slave owner. It’s a fact I’m not proud of, but nor am I ashamed of — it’s a fact,” Carroll said, adding that her family later freed their slaves after her great-great-grandfather’s death.
In 1860 — a year before the Civil War broke out — Bell County had 1,005 slaves and 179 slave holders, according to the U.S. Census from that year. Only two men in Bell County owned as many as 30 slaves: John B. Reed, who had 33 slaves, and Sterling C. Robertson, who had 30 slaves, according to a master’s thesis by University of Texas at Austin student Bertha Atkinson published in 1929.
Carroll’s great-grandfather ran away from home at 16 to join the Confederate Army.
“My great-grandfather was a soldier — a Confederate soldier. He was not a traitor as people are now calling these brave soldiers. And he was not fighting to keep slavery. His family had freed their slaves before the Civil War had even begun,” she said. “He was fighting for Texas. He was fighting for his home and everything that was dear to him.”
Carroll told the Council to not be bullied into a name change.
‘There was no racism’
Joyce Jones — the president of the Bell County chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the group that helped establish Confederate Park and erected the Confederate soldier statue — told Bell County and Belton decision makers to leave both memorials alone.
“I would like to suggest to you today for consideration that the name Confederate Park is an honorable name. It is a historical name,” said Jones, who later told the Belton Council that part of her family owned slaves.
As for the Confederate soldier statue, Jones said, “It is a monument to the suffering, the loss and the bravery that the Bell County families faced at that time.”
Jones defended her organization, founded in 1896. She touted her group’s recent work to write letters to soldiers, giving presents to veterans at the Temple VA and its advocacy to fly the American flag.
“Please note that there was no KKK, there was no racism. Simply the healing of wounds from hardship and loss (and) returning to a more positive time,” Jones said of the unveiling of the statue. “This was not an isolated incident by a rogue group of angry white women.”
Around the same time the Confederate statue was dedicated, the Ku Klux Klan reemerged in Texas and Bell County, the Telegram reported.
Bell County had at least two documented KKK chapters, including the Knolan Kreek Klan No. 73 in Belton. Members included politicians, pastors, physicians and businessmen.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor had a campus club associated with the KKK in 1920; it lasted a year, according to school officials.
During Reconstruction in 1868, some white Bell County residents formed a Ku Klux Klan-like organization, according to the Handbook of Texas.
‘Statue was a direct message’
Josh Clements, a Belton resident who is part of Bell County United for Reform, the group rallying support to move the statue, disagreed about the statue’s intent.
“These monuments to the Confederacy — this narrative of a historic South that chose to fight a losing war for a lost cause just so they can preserve their right to own, brutalize, rape, breed, traffic children, separate families and dehumanize fellow human beings — do not deserve to be memorialized or honored in our public places, especially one that is connected to a justice complex,” Clements said as a cacophony of clapping, cheers and boos broke out at the Bell County Expo Center.
After the chorus of reactions to Clements’ comments, the county judge reminded attendees again to not cheer or boo.
“The hissing and the booing belongs in a middle school,” Blackburn said in a stern voice. “I would like to think we’re all adults so act like it.”
Susan Cory of Belton said the statue’s purpose was not to just honor Bell County Confederate veterans.
She pointed out it was put on the northwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse grounds around the time of the horrific lynchings of Temple resident Will Stanley in 1915 and McLennan County resident Jesse Washington on May 15, 1916 — seven months before the Confederate soldier statue was presented to the public in Belton.
“After learning the statue was erected in a time where atrocities were taking place in Bell County — such as burning blacks at the stake, lynchings — I find it obvious that the statue was a direct message to intimidate blacks. It’s just obvious,” Cory said. “I assure you I am not someone who wants to erase it or rewrite it. I’m a retired high school teacher, and I believe more details of history should be taught. I think a lot of history has been whitewashed.”
UMHB wants statue relocated
Randy O’Rear, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor president, was among the 115 people who spoke. He said he had to speak out because his college has a tie to the statue: John Hardy, the university’s president in 1916, was the keynote speaker at the statue’s dedication ceremony.
“We have found no record of what Dr. Hardy said that day,” O’Rear said, adding Hardy may have been a speaker because his wife was in the United Daughters of the Confederacy. “But no matter what he said in 1916, I believe it is important today for me to speak in favor of moving the statue to a different location than the Bell County Courthouse.”
O’Rear talked to black members of UMHB’s community. He said they told him the statue is a reminder of a past when they were considered second-class citizens, the hardship their ancestors had to endure and that they would never be considered equals because of their skin color.
Although UMHB’s history includes many reprehensible pieces — such as its slave-owning founders and early leaders as well as instances of blackface in yearbooks — O’Rear said it is people’s duty to learn from it and find ways to foster unity.
“I have no idea what the cost to move the statue would be,” the UMHB president said. “But if a decision is made to relocate it, UMHB would be honored to contribute up to $10,000 to help accomplish this.”
‘We are one’
While Belton has found itself with a racist perception, the city has not acted like it.
The Harris Community Center is a former segregated school. Now it is where the Belton Council makes decisions for the city.
In 2014, the city established Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue after a coalition of residents, churches and UMHB pushed to rename a portion of West Ninth Avenue after the civil rights icon.
Belton Councilman Dan Kirkley pointed out those positives and said they bring his city’s community together.
This push and pull over what to do about Confederate memorials has been breaking the longtime councilman’s heart. He looked to Galatians 3:28. He said the Bible verse says, “We are one in Christ, Jesus.”
“And because of that, I feel very strong that we’ve got to be coming together as a community as we are indeed one,” Kirkley said. “I think we’ve made some huge progress in that direction — and I think we can do more.”