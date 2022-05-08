BELTON — The city of Belton issued a boil water notice Sunday for its municipal water customers following a power outage at the Lake Belton plant that supplies the city’s treated drinking water.
The boil notice follows conservation efforts requested Saturday following the repair of a 48-inch line that ruptured at Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies water to several area cities, including Belton.
“Please continue to conserve water during this boil notice, which is for all city of Belton water customers,” spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When the water is safe to drink without boiling, the city of Belton will issue a rescind notice.
For more information, visit www.beltontexas.gov or call the city of Belton Public Works Department at 254- 933-5823.
Water treatment plant
At approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday, all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plant, according to a press release issued by Ricky Garrett, WCID No. 1 general manager. This plant, operated by WCID No. 1, provides water service to Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, the Fort Hood military reservation and 439 Water Supply Corporation near Belton.
WCID No. 1 asked all customers to conserve as much water as possible until power is restored to the plant. Oncor officials were notified as well as electricians to troubleshoot the problem inside the plant.
The new request for water conservation came just hours after a 24-hour outage due to a break in a 48-inch transmission main. The delivery system had not fully recovered at the time power was lost.
WCID No. 1 notified area cities Saturday of a major leak on its 48-inch line.
Dog Ridge Water Supply
The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Sunday issued a boil water notice after a main line break on the Interstate 14 frontage road in Belton.
Customers who live on the north side of the freeway are affected by the notice. They are urged to boil their water prior to consumption.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.
Cove storage tank
Residents of several streets in Copperas Cove will lose water service beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, city officials announced Friday.
The city and MRB Group Engineering have been constructing a new elevated storage tank located on Northern Dancer Lane. The contractor must connect a 16-inch water main to the new tank.
“The process for the tie-in to be complete will require dropping out the Rattlesnake Pressure Plane so that the contractors will be able to cut out a section of pipe and install a new section that will connect to the new water tank,” city officials said in a news release.
Interruption of water service is not expected to last more than six to eight hours. The Water Distribution Department has requested residents to turn off irrigation systems Tuesday and Wednesday to conserve water for important needs such as personal hygiene and cooking use.
The city also recommends that affected residents turn off their water heaters to prevent damage to the elements that may occur if water is lost from the reservoir.
“The entire pressure plane will experience a significant drop in pressure during the install, while some areas at the higher elevations will lose water all together,” city officials said.
After water pressure is restored, a boil-water notice will be in effect for all affected residents of the pressure plane.
Telegram staff writer Randy Ray and FME writer Jana Lynn Kilcrease contributes to this story.