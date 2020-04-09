Thank you for printing Cal Thomas’ column on freedom of the press. During these tumultuous times in our country, it is more important now than ever.
I appreciate my daily Temple Daily Telegram more now than ever.
Karen Clemons
Belton
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 4:56 am
