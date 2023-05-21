Nutrition experts agree: Healthy snacking options are usually available at today’s movie houses, and some of the usual options are just fine with a few simple modifications.
“Air-popped popcorn is a great snack if you limit or omit the salt and butter,” said Dr. John Joseph, a family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White’s Killeen clinic. “Trail mix is hard to beat. Many theaters now have protein bars, veggie sticks, sunflower seeds and nuts. Kale chips are getting popular at theaters as well.”
Courtney Ford, senior registered dietitian in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine, also mentioned air-popped popcorn — again, light on butter and salt — at the top of her list.
“Popcorn is a delicious choice, but there are others as well depending on where you are watching a movie,” Ford said. “Some theaters now have kitchens and prepare a number of popular but healthy snacks. Baked chicken wings are a good choice. The key is to start with something nutritious, then add play foods around it.”
“Of course candy, pure sugar treats, icees and fully sweet sodas are not healthy choices,” she said. “But, chocolate covered nuts and raisins are not so bad.”
“The experience of going to the movies and focusing on what you’re watching rather than what you’re eating can create this sort of mindless binging of unhealthy snacks,” she said. “One of the best things you can do is be intentional with what you order so you don’t eat more than you actually want to.”
So what makes popcorn a good choice for movie munching?
“The snack is a whole grain that doesn’t dramatically affect blood sugar like many movie snacks,” Ford said. “But be warned: Toppings such as heavy salt and butter, which is high in saturated fat, can remove the nutritional value.”
“Chocolate covered nuts are also a common item that contain protein, are heart healthy and have less sugar than chocolate covered fruit,” she said. “For theaters where there are more substantial food offerings, look for items that offer a carb and a protein, such as grilled chicken sandwiches and wraps. Items high in protein will keep you full longer as opposed to other, less substantial foods.”
Ford said sugary snacks are still abundant at movie concession stands and pose a threat to one’s health.
“Snacks that are pure sugar, like gummies or sour candies, raise your blood sugar really high and if that’s the only thing you eat, your blood sugar then dramatically drops,” she said. “If you are going to have candy at the movies, be sure you eat a carb or protein to mitigate those drastic changes in blood sugar levels.”
Ford added that full-sugar sodas and frozen carbonated beverages have the same effects as sugar and usually have zero nutritional value.
Both nutrition experts also recommend skipping the monster buckets of popcorn in favor of a smaller, reasonable quantity. After all, too much of a good thing can be bad.