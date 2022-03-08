Services for Zion Semaje’ Black, 22, of Fresno and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church in Houston with the Rev. Tracy Phillips officiating.
Mr. Black died Sunday, Feb. 27, in Missouri City.
He was born Sept. 20, 1999, to David L. Black and Precious Kimberly Hemphill in Temple. He attended school in Katy.
Survivors include two daughters, Alanna May Black and Serenity Precious-Ann Black, both of Fresno; his father; his mother of Fresno; a sister, Zaria Mone Johnson of Fresno; and his grandmother, Berdie M. Hemphill of Fresno.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Visitation also will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.