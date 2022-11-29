Colby Lance Smith, 58, of Temple died Nov. 18 Nov 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services for Colby Lance Smith, 58, of Temple are pending with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple. Mr. Smith died Friday, Nov. 18, at a local nursing home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesNew shops, eateries open in Bell County; Big Chicken, Black Bear Diner, other chains announcedWendy’s to open on North Main Street in BeltonDinosaur days: Jurassic Empire exhibit on display until Dec. 4Temple’s ‘Groovy’ Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 5Two Uvalde children killed in I-35 crash near TroyTurkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the birdHome, vehicles struck in Temple shooting; no injuries reportedMotorcyclist killed in Thanksgiving Day collision identifiedTemple father indicted in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy‘This is God’s hands and feet’: Salado church surprises I-35 travelers with holiday meals after two-year hiatus Images