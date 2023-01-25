Vernon Odell Hein, Sr.
Services for Vernon Odell Hein, Sr., age 83 of Temple will be held at 10:30am Saturday January 28, 2023 at Moffat Cemetery with Rev. Gary Pemberton officiating.
Mr. Hein was born on September 1, 1939 in Moffat, Texas to the late Fredrick William “Buddy” Hein and Linnie Pinkie Caldwell Hein. He married Ellen Jannette Cook on December 20, 1963. He worked as Shipping Coordinator at WilsonArt since he was 19, retiring in 1995 with 38 years of service. Vernon lived in the Moffat, Moody and Temple area all his life. He loved gardening, collecting coins and Polka music. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kenneth Don Hein and Robert Gayle Hein.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jan Hein; a daughter, Carol Jean Feathers and husband Victor Scott Feathers; a son, Vernon Odell Hein, Jr.; granddaughter, Laura Katherine Berryhill and husband A. J. Berryhill; great grandchildren, Madilynn and Jamyson Mears, Payton and Leo Berryhill and Gavin Fail; a sister, Ruby Marilyn Dillard; and brothers, David Lavon Hein and Morris Carroll Hein.
