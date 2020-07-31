BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES
Total cases: 3,390/ 1,869 recovered, 28 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 190
Admitted to ICU: Ever 53
Temple: 1,148
Killeen: 1,179
Belton: 465
Harker Heights: 219
Other: 379
*Death totals include nine from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting Monday. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 33,452 tests administered with a 9.562 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.