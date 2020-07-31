BELL COUNTY COVID-19 CASES

Total cases: 3,390/ 1,869 recovered, 28 dead*

Hospitalized: Ever 190

Admitted to ICU: Ever 53

Temple: 1,148

Killeen: 1,179

Belton: 465

Harker Heights: 219

Other: 379

*Death totals include nine from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting Monday. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 33,452 tests administered with a 9.562 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.