Services for Patsy Solomon, 87, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Solomon died Sunday, Oct. 18, at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1933, in Holland to Doroteo and Rosa Reyna Siprian. She was a lifelong resident of Holland. She worked for Temple Products, and was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son, Michael Solomon of Holland; two sisters, Margaret Siprian of Holland and Mona Rogal of Temple; two brothers, Tony Siprian and Chili Siprian, both of Holland; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.