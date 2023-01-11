MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Freshman Keyonte George scored a season-high 32 points to lead Baylor to an 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night.
Baylor led by six at halftime and the lead changed eight times in the second half. George, who made 10 of 18 field goals with five 3-pointers, hit a 3-pointer with 2:09 left to put Baylor ahead 70-66.
Joe Toussaint hit a floater with 12 seconds left to pull West Virginia within 80-78. After George made one of two free throws, Toussaint missed an off-balance 3-pointer with 5 seconds left that would have given the Mountaineers the lead. Adam Flagler finished it off with two free throws for Baylor.
The teams combined for 54 free throws in the second half. Baylor made 28 of 36 for the game and West Virginia hit 24 of 33.
Baylor (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) broke a three-game losing streak. West Virginia (10-6, 0-4) has lost its first four conference games for the first time since losing five straight to start the 2018-19 conference schedule. West Virginia hasn't made 50 percent of its field goals in five straight games.
Flagler scored 19 points and LJ Cryer had 13 for the Bears. The game marked the return of Jalen Bridges, a native of nearby Fairmont who played two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Baylor. Bridges had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Toussaint scored 20 points and Mitchell finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for West Virginia. Wilson had 11 points and Kedrian Johnson 10.
George had 15 points and six rebounds in the first half, leading Baylor to a 33-27 halftime lead.
After a school record 65 straight weeks in the AP Top 25, the Bears played as an unranked team for the first time since March 23, 2019. The streak lasted a total of 1,161 days.
Baylor has a home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. West Virginia plays at Oklahoma on Saturday.
No. 1 Houston tops south Florida
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday night.
Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to score 38 of Houston’s 46 second-half points. Sasser, a preseason All-American, finished 7-of-17 from the field, including 6-of-12 on 3-pointers. In the second half, Sasser and Shead combined to shoot 10-of-16 from the field and were 6-of-11 on 3s.
Tramon Mark scored 13 points for Houston (17-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), which won its eighth straight game.
Tyler Harris scored a season-high 31 points, Russel Tchewa added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jamir Chaplin scored 14 points for the Bulls (7-10, 0-4), who lost their fourth straight. Harris was 9-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-10 on 3-pointers.
Trailing 53-48 with 14½ minutes remaining, Houston went on a 20-4 run over the next 7½ minutes to open up an 11-point lead on a 3-pointer by Shead. Sasser scored 13 points during the burst. The Bulls got no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Houston used a 10-0 run to open a 37-26 lead on a 3-pointer by Emanuel Sharp with 3 minutes left in the first half, but South Florida answered with a 10-0 run to end the half to cut the lead to one on a layup by Chaplin.
WOMEN
Oklahoma St. 70, No. 18 Baylor 65
WACO — Lior Garzon scored 18 points, Naomi Alnatas had 11 of her 17 in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma State ended a 13-game losing against Baylor with a win over the No. 18 Bears on Wednesday.
Claire Chastain had a jumper and a 3-pointer and Alnatas a 3 and a three-point play for an 11-0 run that gave Oklahoma State a 16-7 lead in the middle of the first quarter and Baylor never led again.
Sarah Andrews had 12 points in the fourth quarter and she started off with a pair of 3s and Ja'Mee Asberry's 3 pulled the Bears even at 52 with 6½ minutes to play. But Alnatas and Anna Gret Asi hit 3s for Oklahoma State, which quickly reeled off eight points.
The Bears made six free throws with pull within two with 2:59 to play and Asberry's 3 made it a one point game with 21/2 minutes to go. The Bears then missed two free throws and had a turnover when they had a chance to grab the lead.
Alnatas hit a 3 and the Cowgirls made 5 of 8 free throws in the last 30 seconds to pull out the win.
Terryn Milton had 10 points for the Cowgirls (12-4, 2-2 Big 12 Conference).
Asberry had 19 points and Andrews 16 for the Bears (12-4, 3-1), who were the last unbeaten team in league play.
TCU is at Oklahoma State on Saturday and Baylor plays at West Virginia on Sunday.