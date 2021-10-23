Tales of mysteries and ghosts will jump off the page starting Friday for residents looking to learn more about Temple’s history.
About 60 feet of the city’s old tunnel system will be open to attendees of a Halloween event put on by the Book Cellar in downtown Temple. The event, which will take place Oct. 29-30, is aimed at giving local children a fun place to spend the holiday weekend and learn some local history.
The free, public event will take place 5-8 p.m. both days. Candy will be offered to those who attend.
Store manager Jimmy Clack said the Book Cellar, at 3 W. Central Ave., has access to only a portion of the tunnels, while other parts have been sealed off for years.
“I know that the fire department wants to drill some holes and see what is on the other side of some of the sealed-off sections,” Clack said. “I think that is mostly because they don’t even know where the tunnels are and what the true extent of the network is.”
The Temple tunnels previously ran from a boiler at the old high school gym downtown and brought steam around the downtown area to heat local businesses.
The tunnels were created to allow for maintenance of the iron steam pipes that would rust without proper care.
These tunnels were not only used for maintenance, with the system reportedly having allowed guests of the Hawn Hotel to visit brothels and speakeasies without being seen.
Prior to turning into a bookstore about 50 years ago, the Book Cellar’s location had been a bar, hair salon, shoe store, attorney’s office and a brothel.
Those attending the event will be able to purchase caramel corn and drinks from vendors while listening to presentations by local paranormal experts.
The paranormal experts will give their presentations on both days, showing attendees their equipment and how it works. Clack said the experts will talk about local hauntings in the city, including the store’s own spirit.
According to local paranormal investigators, the store is home to the spirit of Abby, a 7-year-old girl who was murdered in an adjoining tunnel.
Russ Siegel, a manager at the bookstore and member of Bluebonnet Paranormal, previously told the Telegram he keeps various children’s toys and trinkets in the tunnel for the ghost.
“Those are for Abby,” Siegel said, adding that occasionally the child spirit can be heard playing. “I put the necklace on top of an old air conditioner. It’s been moved several times.”
Clack said he too has seen and heard interesting things during his years working down in the cellar.