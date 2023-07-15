BELTON — Youngsters began moving in their animals Saturday for the Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association National Show and Convention at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Allison Wells of Crystal City, adult committee member, said 231 members were entering 663 cattle in the show, which opens with the judging of the bulls Monday. The showmanship division is Tuesday, followed by bred-and-owned and cow-calf pairs Wednesday. Heifers will be judged Thursday, and the show will climax with an awards banquet that night, when about $75,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
Beefmaster cattle, a stabilized composite of Brahman, Hereford and Shorthorn breeds, are unique, Wells said. Their six essential characteristics are disposition, fertility, weight, conformation, hardiness and milking ability.
“They can adapt to any environment,” she said. “We have cattle in several different countries. And they’re good mothers.”
The JBBA, whose parent group is Beefmaster Breeders United, started in 1984 and has grown every year, she said.
“Our first national had 16 head of cattle,” she said.
Kolton Brady, 18, of Carrizo Springs, a member of the JBBA board, brought four heifers to the show. He plans to major in agricultural business at Blinn College in Brenham.
“I’ve been in this for the past 15 years,” he said. “I enjoy meeting people and coming to these shows. I enjoy putting back into the youth and mentoring the young ones.”
Mackenzie Lee, 18, of Bellville brought a bull and two heifers. She’s been doing this since she was 9, she said.
As a general rule, she said, she will bring her show animals in from the pasture in the morning.
“We’ll tie them up, so they can get used to standing,” she said. “Sometimes we’ll walk them.”
She plans to major in agricultural communications at Blinn College.
“I hope to continue to raise Beefmaster cattle,” she said.
Bennett Janssen, 19, of Victoria, president of JBBA, said the purpose of the show is to educate youths and promote Beefmaster cattle through show ring competition.
“We have contests that are education-based, such as speechmaking and the Beef Skillathon — a test of general knowledge of the cattle industry,” he said.
He is entering two bulls, a cow-calf pair and two heifers, he said.
“I raise and sell Beefmaster show cattle,” he said. “I just bring my best. To sell show cattle you have to be winning or nobody is going to buy them.”
Braylee Cowan, 20, of Dodd City, JBBA treasurer, is a junior at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, studying veterinary medicine. She brought nine head to this show, and has won in the past. She had a champion heifer in the 2019 nationals.
“You learn a lot of hard work and a lot of responsibility,” she said. “And you learn show ring etiquette.”
Weston Brooks, 17, of Nome, JBBA secretary, brought a bull and two heifers.
“I do moderately well with my cattle,” he said. “The way I win big is in our all-around.”
Contestants get points for cattle entries and for their leadership contest scores, he said. There are awards for the top 10 in each age group, he said.
“I’ve won it a few times,” he said.
He plans to major in animal science at Oklahoma State University.
“I would like to work in the beef industry,” he said. “I’m not sure yet what sector.”