No matter where you are in Central Texas, quality golf and other fun activities are just a chip-shot away.
Public courses in the area include Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen, Mill Creek, 1610 Club Circle in Salado, and Greenbriar, 7810 S. Lone Star Parkway in Moody.
Temple also has Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane, a private course that hosts many charity tournaments every year.
Temple also is home to three disc courses, including courses at Lions Park, South Temple Park and Crossroads Park. Belton has a disc course on the former Leon Valley golf course in Heritage Park.
The Sammons Community Center, located adjacent to the Sammons course at 2220 W. Ave. D, has art, computer, dance and exercise classes, plus many more. Memberships are $5 per year for Temple residents and $8 per year for non residents. There are free activities, too, including trail walking, dances, ping pong, and day trips around the community.
Athletic fields for softball, soccer, tennis and basketball are located throughout Temple and are available for rent through the Temple Parks and Recreation Department.
Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, hosts many activities every month for families. These include day camps, art classes and a Fourth of July Fun Fest.
Temple Parks and Recreation provides daily camps for children. Visit templeparks.com to register for Camp Discovery (ages 5-7) or Camp Pathfinder (ages 8-13).
Other family friendly activities in the area include bowling and laser tag at Spare Time Texas, located at 5434 Loop 205 in Temple.
Xtreme Jump Adventure Park in Temple Mall also provides laser tag, a trampoline park and go-cart rides.