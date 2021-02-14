Criminal dispositions

Hideki Soren Anderson, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd

James Barrios, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member

Keyonce S. Cockrell, Grand Prairie, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Keyonce S. Cockrell, Grand Prairie, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment

Maurice Hester, Killeen, bail jumping and failure to appear

Latoya Laquisha Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Marquis A. Jones, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC

Ricard Duane McClendon, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Benton Roy Morgan II, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Yasmin Andrea Moss, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Harvey Reed, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Hector Rendon, Belton, driving while intoxicated

Marisol Rubio, Belton, fleeing a police officer

Devin Rucker Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Owen Sanders, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Andrew Brian Schyra, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Brianna Monae Scott, Killeen, fleeing a police officer

Devin Ray Thomas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Elissa Marie Trevino, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Kirstan D. Vicker, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Jaylen Jamar Vincent, Round Rock, reckless driving

Davente Rico Watson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated

Divorces

Robert A. Loredo vs. Angelina V. Loredo

Amanda Rhea Cleary vs. Matthew Mun Cleary

Kristen Michelle Cook vs. Ivan Ray Cook

Dawuana Juatease Cabiness vs. Musante Llewelyn Cabiness

Marisol Emerson vs. Christopher John Emerson

Bailey Deanne Norman vs. Travis Russell Norman

Hadley Rhau vs. Amanda D. Rhau

John Russell Window Jr. vs. Marchelle Reese

Charles Anthony Poindexter vs. Shanna Latris Douglas

Winston Moses Grant vs. Angela Monai Conner

Marelisa Smith vs. Dean Langston Smith

Reina Jade Jackson vs. Robert L. Jackson

Yeralis Morales Ortega vs. Rachel Elka Morales Ortega

Pamela Jane Powell vs. Wayne Edward Powell

Clifford Barbutes vs. Shannon Mae Barbutes

Maressa Nicole Detter vs. Monte Guthrie

Aisha Ahlam Eaglin vs. Kelly Jamile Eaglin

Hector Francisco Lopez Espinoza vs. Bethany Marie Lopez

Audrey Faith Liepis vs. Albert Langston Courtney II

Trayel Davis vs. Tiran Davis

Kailani Dana Snow vs. Travis B. Snow

Quovadias Elizabeth Lazard vs. Caleb Miller Lazard

Paul Addison Buske vs. Naschelle Leigh Buske

Malik Anthony Henderson vs. Jacquese Raemon Henderson

Ruby Jean Jones vs. Maria Viera Jones

Bryen Martin Bowie vs. Krista Diane Bowie

Autumn Ann Kruse vs. Bryce Allen Schroeder

Heather Schoenborn vs. Lukas Schoeborn

Katherine Coy vs. Christopher Coy

Tamisha Lashay Dorothy Klein vs. Dustin Michael Klein

Alicia Constantia Charles vs. Janaye Alisha Bryant

Dion Maurice Wright vs. Michelle Lynn Wright

Willie Charles Jackson vs. Brittany Jewel Jackson

Zachary Oliver Smith vs. Tasia Youree Smith

Brandi Mae Beckel vs. TJ Xavier Beazell

Tyrel Nailm Abney vs. Maviah Byrd

Atir Lenae Wise vs. Joseph John Fanara

Robert Stanley Thomas Dease vs. Reilly Noelle Dease

Kathryn Renee McLeod vs. Brandon Lake Spielman

Christopher Tondre vs. Hillary Stephens

Duchon L. Pope vs. Rayonna Johnson

Ryan Andrew Burke vs. Laura Louise Burke

Rheetah N. Pritchard vs. William A. Pritchard

Chelsea J. Spinn vs. Trey A. Spinn

Shamya Koreese Francis vs. Simon Jakob Francis

Lorianne Robinson vs. Travis Robinson

Jennell Damctrius Chalk vs. James Andrew May

Hope Michelle Utz vs. Anna Marie Utz

Sara Vanhoute vs. Dustin Vanhoute

Jasen Abel Holloway vs. Kathrine Marie Schurtz

Marriage licenses

Rodolfo Rodriguez and Karina Morales

Nigeria Nidiyah Hammad and Tasha Rena Robinson

Yesslinda Alyssa Cortez and Irizarry Xavier Danielson

Corrina Chanelle Little and Taylor Alan Ritchie

Jon Shelby Rosario Velasco and Summer Rose Eaton

Ashlie M. Francis and Mitchell Motsinger

Janet Ashley MacNeill and Brianna Alexis Foushee

Isaiah Oxendine Jr. and Lakiesha Tuwain Pearce

Imani Tenae Tirado and Anthony Gerard Perry Jr.

Crystal Dawn Laywell and Sean David Welch

Joshua David Eyeington and Marisol Cristobal

Jessica Brianna Ortegon and Zachary Michael Krein

Rufino Aparicio and Claudia Tellez Sanchez

Peili Li and Li Zhu

Durwin Earl Lindsey and Brandy Sha’bre McGee

Brachelle Dannille McKinney and Rayshaun Marquis Chandler

Tiffani Mosinak and Gabriel Orion Smith

Antonio Rodriguez Garcia III and Holly Angelina Barrios

Karen Marie Ayotte and Riadh Laouini

Eric Lamont Floyd and Leticia Campos Guerrero

Shakira Elaine Lebron and Carlos Fernando Vega

Lauren Elizabeth Nicole Ryder and Phillip Simbol Minott

Bryana Alise Martinez and Richard Paul Zavala Jr.

David Lee Pingley and Tressa Lynn Lock

Desiree Lynne Struthers and Ryan Terell Chinn

Vinh Xuan Lieu and Loan Thi Pham

Ronald Scott Searls and Molly Elizabeth Edwards

Hunter James McCray and Sarah Marie Jackson

Paul David Lorenz and Janice Kaye Bowen

Antonio Lawrence McCall and Myra Eleanor Snow

Anthony Marcus Ward and Erica Marie Arredondo

Breanna Leigh Longoria and Leah Grace Lauderback

Sherrie Sheveeta Padilla and Johnnyy Office Williams Jr.

Levi Arthur Richardson and Katelyn Lurie Gregory

Eddie Alberto Roman and Teresita Roman

Kaitlyn Nichole Allen and Tyler Louise Starkey

Jasmine Monique Lopez Guzman and Jeremy Jacob Reyes

Jerome Deshun Johnson and Charmange Elizabeth Anderson

Gene Wallace Cole III and Rebecca Leigh Cooley

Brittany A. Burton and Seth B. Martin

Anthony Razo Moreno and Gudelia Avitia

Jonathan Michael Klink and Angela Leigh Lewis

Charles White Griggs and Lori Kay Vaughan

Jeremy Allen Conrad and April Michelle Chittum

Devon Crooms Marquis and Jeralicia Chere Gould

Matthew James Stazzone and Deimary Yubetsy Muniz Navarro

James Dallas Johnson and Jasmine Connie Alarcon

Derek Lamont Smith and Mariqueen Saludares Maneja

Miandra Nicole Morales and Justin Robert Dingman

Vanessa Edem Domi and Jose Steve Rimarez-Martinez

Nataly Baseliza Rivera Sanchez and Brandon Necholas Shelton

Isaac Brenadan Rinke and Riley Marie Shaw

Elyse Jane Davis and Wyatte Zane Mull

Angel Diamond Claar and Dale Alan Odell

Joseph Froylan Carranza IV and Ruby Villarreal

Ashley Marie Trevino and Joel Pagan

Devon George Eglon Bodden and Syroney Yolanda Smith

Gina Louise Allison and Ladi Razaq Williams

Karen Daniela Mondragon and Evaristo Julian Herrera

Karyn Lashawn Mims and Jaquez Cristian Aaron Kohn

William Cody Hayes and Sabrina Helena Jongejan

Samantha Devonda Stimphile and Raja Chavez Chatfield

Victor Gustavo Valadez and Quintero Jennifer Meza

Sebastian Charles Daniels and Laureal LaNieca Williams

Christoffer Wayne Hanks Jr. and Brooke Marie Dollard

Taevon Jermaine Jordan and Michelle LeAnn Maddox

Tammi Jeane Wells and John Edward Wright Jr.

Albert Segal and Arone Janet Zamora

Christopher Wayne Cave and Ellen Marie Obermeier

Frank Alexander Arcos Jr. and Angelica Bianca Miranda

Ronald Lee Culley and Lisa Ann Elmore

Marissa Lynn Wilbur and Brady Ronald LaRoque

Jena Marie Bratton and Andrew Hunter Allen

Nasir Domnic Kirk and Angelina Breawny Necole McCoy

Alicia Dawn Atteberry and Sonia Taisha Dejesus

Jonathan Lee Salinas and Danaee Berenice Lara Zamora

Keith Charles Lischer and Kendy Rochelle Lentz

Karen Jitendra Kapoor and Brenda Sue Martinez

Katia Alexandria Gonzalez Gonzalez and Rachel Michelle Heintzel

Catherine Elizabeth Rysanek and Martin Sullay Saffa

Brianna Arianne Crespi and Matthew Ralph-Edward Mcduffey

Krish K. Patel and Megan Christinia Taylor

Christopher Eric Young and Amber Lynn Pride Mascunana

Anjelica Julisa Corral and Dustin Lee Roberts

Mikaela Clair Goode and Connor Gage Mebane

Marchelle Renee Reese and Alexis Nicolette Harvey