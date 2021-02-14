Criminal dispositions
Hideki Soren Anderson, Belton, driving while intoxicated 2nd
James Barrios, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury of a family or household member
Keyonce S. Cockrell, Grand Prairie, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Keyonce S. Cockrell, Grand Prairie, fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment
Maurice Hester, Killeen, bail jumping and failure to appear
Latoya Laquisha Johnson, Killeen, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Marquis A. Jones, Harker Heights, driving while intoxicated BAC
Ricard Duane McClendon, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Benton Roy Morgan II, Temple, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Yasmin Andrea Moss, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Harvey Reed, Killeen, driving while intoxicated 2nd
Hector Rendon, Belton, driving while intoxicated
Marisol Rubio, Belton, fleeing a police officer
Devin Rucker Austin, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Owen Sanders, Harker Heights, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750
Andrew Brian Schyra, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member
Brianna Monae Scott, Killeen, fleeing a police officer
Devin Ray Thomas, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Elissa Marie Trevino, Belton, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Kirstan D. Vicker, Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.
Jaylen Jamar Vincent, Round Rock, reckless driving
Davente Rico Watson, Killeen, driving while intoxicated
Divorces
Robert A. Loredo vs. Angelina V. Loredo
Amanda Rhea Cleary vs. Matthew Mun Cleary
Kristen Michelle Cook vs. Ivan Ray Cook
Dawuana Juatease Cabiness vs. Musante Llewelyn Cabiness
Marisol Emerson vs. Christopher John Emerson
Bailey Deanne Norman vs. Travis Russell Norman
Hadley Rhau vs. Amanda D. Rhau
John Russell Window Jr. vs. Marchelle Reese
Charles Anthony Poindexter vs. Shanna Latris Douglas
Winston Moses Grant vs. Angela Monai Conner
Marelisa Smith vs. Dean Langston Smith
Reina Jade Jackson vs. Robert L. Jackson
Yeralis Morales Ortega vs. Rachel Elka Morales Ortega
Pamela Jane Powell vs. Wayne Edward Powell
Clifford Barbutes vs. Shannon Mae Barbutes
Maressa Nicole Detter vs. Monte Guthrie
Aisha Ahlam Eaglin vs. Kelly Jamile Eaglin
Hector Francisco Lopez Espinoza vs. Bethany Marie Lopez
Audrey Faith Liepis vs. Albert Langston Courtney II
Trayel Davis vs. Tiran Davis
Kailani Dana Snow vs. Travis B. Snow
Quovadias Elizabeth Lazard vs. Caleb Miller Lazard
Paul Addison Buske vs. Naschelle Leigh Buske
Malik Anthony Henderson vs. Jacquese Raemon Henderson
Ruby Jean Jones vs. Maria Viera Jones
Bryen Martin Bowie vs. Krista Diane Bowie
Autumn Ann Kruse vs. Bryce Allen Schroeder
Heather Schoenborn vs. Lukas Schoeborn
Katherine Coy vs. Christopher Coy
Tamisha Lashay Dorothy Klein vs. Dustin Michael Klein
Alicia Constantia Charles vs. Janaye Alisha Bryant
Dion Maurice Wright vs. Michelle Lynn Wright
Willie Charles Jackson vs. Brittany Jewel Jackson
Zachary Oliver Smith vs. Tasia Youree Smith
Brandi Mae Beckel vs. TJ Xavier Beazell
Tyrel Nailm Abney vs. Maviah Byrd
Atir Lenae Wise vs. Joseph John Fanara
Robert Stanley Thomas Dease vs. Reilly Noelle Dease
Kathryn Renee McLeod vs. Brandon Lake Spielman
Christopher Tondre vs. Hillary Stephens
Duchon L. Pope vs. Rayonna Johnson
Ryan Andrew Burke vs. Laura Louise Burke
Rheetah N. Pritchard vs. William A. Pritchard
Chelsea J. Spinn vs. Trey A. Spinn
Shamya Koreese Francis vs. Simon Jakob Francis
Lorianne Robinson vs. Travis Robinson
Jennell Damctrius Chalk vs. James Andrew May
Hope Michelle Utz vs. Anna Marie Utz
Sara Vanhoute vs. Dustin Vanhoute
Jasen Abel Holloway vs. Kathrine Marie Schurtz
Marriage licenses
Rodolfo Rodriguez and Karina Morales
Nigeria Nidiyah Hammad and Tasha Rena Robinson
Yesslinda Alyssa Cortez and Irizarry Xavier Danielson
Corrina Chanelle Little and Taylor Alan Ritchie
Jon Shelby Rosario Velasco and Summer Rose Eaton
Ashlie M. Francis and Mitchell Motsinger
Janet Ashley MacNeill and Brianna Alexis Foushee
Isaiah Oxendine Jr. and Lakiesha Tuwain Pearce
Imani Tenae Tirado and Anthony Gerard Perry Jr.
Crystal Dawn Laywell and Sean David Welch
Joshua David Eyeington and Marisol Cristobal
Jessica Brianna Ortegon and Zachary Michael Krein
Rufino Aparicio and Claudia Tellez Sanchez
Peili Li and Li Zhu
Durwin Earl Lindsey and Brandy Sha’bre McGee
Brachelle Dannille McKinney and Rayshaun Marquis Chandler
Tiffani Mosinak and Gabriel Orion Smith
Antonio Rodriguez Garcia III and Holly Angelina Barrios
Karen Marie Ayotte and Riadh Laouini
Eric Lamont Floyd and Leticia Campos Guerrero
Shakira Elaine Lebron and Carlos Fernando Vega
Lauren Elizabeth Nicole Ryder and Phillip Simbol Minott
Bryana Alise Martinez and Richard Paul Zavala Jr.
David Lee Pingley and Tressa Lynn Lock
Desiree Lynne Struthers and Ryan Terell Chinn
Vinh Xuan Lieu and Loan Thi Pham
Ronald Scott Searls and Molly Elizabeth Edwards
Hunter James McCray and Sarah Marie Jackson
Paul David Lorenz and Janice Kaye Bowen
Antonio Lawrence McCall and Myra Eleanor Snow
Anthony Marcus Ward and Erica Marie Arredondo
Breanna Leigh Longoria and Leah Grace Lauderback
Sherrie Sheveeta Padilla and Johnnyy Office Williams Jr.
Levi Arthur Richardson and Katelyn Lurie Gregory
Eddie Alberto Roman and Teresita Roman
Kaitlyn Nichole Allen and Tyler Louise Starkey
Jasmine Monique Lopez Guzman and Jeremy Jacob Reyes
Jerome Deshun Johnson and Charmange Elizabeth Anderson
Gene Wallace Cole III and Rebecca Leigh Cooley
Brittany A. Burton and Seth B. Martin
Anthony Razo Moreno and Gudelia Avitia
Jonathan Michael Klink and Angela Leigh Lewis
Charles White Griggs and Lori Kay Vaughan
Jeremy Allen Conrad and April Michelle Chittum
Devon Crooms Marquis and Jeralicia Chere Gould
Matthew James Stazzone and Deimary Yubetsy Muniz Navarro
James Dallas Johnson and Jasmine Connie Alarcon
Derek Lamont Smith and Mariqueen Saludares Maneja
Miandra Nicole Morales and Justin Robert Dingman
Vanessa Edem Domi and Jose Steve Rimarez-Martinez
Nataly Baseliza Rivera Sanchez and Brandon Necholas Shelton
Isaac Brenadan Rinke and Riley Marie Shaw
Elyse Jane Davis and Wyatte Zane Mull
Angel Diamond Claar and Dale Alan Odell
Joseph Froylan Carranza IV and Ruby Villarreal
Ashley Marie Trevino and Joel Pagan
Devon George Eglon Bodden and Syroney Yolanda Smith
Gina Louise Allison and Ladi Razaq Williams
Karen Daniela Mondragon and Evaristo Julian Herrera
Karyn Lashawn Mims and Jaquez Cristian Aaron Kohn
William Cody Hayes and Sabrina Helena Jongejan
Samantha Devonda Stimphile and Raja Chavez Chatfield
Victor Gustavo Valadez and Quintero Jennifer Meza
Sebastian Charles Daniels and Laureal LaNieca Williams
Christoffer Wayne Hanks Jr. and Brooke Marie Dollard
Taevon Jermaine Jordan and Michelle LeAnn Maddox
Tammi Jeane Wells and John Edward Wright Jr.
Albert Segal and Arone Janet Zamora
Christopher Wayne Cave and Ellen Marie Obermeier
Frank Alexander Arcos Jr. and Angelica Bianca Miranda
Ronald Lee Culley and Lisa Ann Elmore
Marissa Lynn Wilbur and Brady Ronald LaRoque
Jena Marie Bratton and Andrew Hunter Allen
Nasir Domnic Kirk and Angelina Breawny Necole McCoy
Alicia Dawn Atteberry and Sonia Taisha Dejesus
Jonathan Lee Salinas and Danaee Berenice Lara Zamora
Keith Charles Lischer and Kendy Rochelle Lentz
Karen Jitendra Kapoor and Brenda Sue Martinez
Katia Alexandria Gonzalez Gonzalez and Rachel Michelle Heintzel
Catherine Elizabeth Rysanek and Martin Sullay Saffa
Brianna Arianne Crespi and Matthew Ralph-Edward Mcduffey
Krish K. Patel and Megan Christinia Taylor
Christopher Eric Young and Amber Lynn Pride Mascunana
Anjelica Julisa Corral and Dustin Lee Roberts
Mikaela Clair Goode and Connor Gage Mebane
Marchelle Renee Reese and Alexis Nicolette Harvey